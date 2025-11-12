New Rankings Reveal How the NFL World Feels About Broncos
The Denver Broncos are preparing for their second divisional matchup in consecutive weeks and their first brawl of the season vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver squeaked by the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Thursday night's “Ug-fest,” leading to numerous questions about Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense.
The NFL's most credible publications have the Broncos in their top 10, with some mixed feelings about just who this team is or can be. Denver's average ranking this week is No. 7 (.6), a modest improvement from last week's average of No. 8.
In this week's power rankings roundup, let’s start with Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr, who reminds us that some things are bigger than football.
Sports Illustrated: 6th
“I think we can all get cynical in this space from time to time before someone like Alex Singleton snaps us back into reality. His story, and the fact that he may play in a few weeks after recovering from testicular cancer surgery, is incredible,” Orr wrote.
The Broncos’ offense has made everyone go a little bit crazy recently, but the news of Singleton’s testicular cancer diagnosis put football on hold. The veteran linebacker has been one of (if not the) toughest Broncos players in recent memory, coming back from an ACL tear, which he played a game through last season, to now a cancer diagnosis, which he also played through Thursday night.
Everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery for the Broncos’ team captain.
NFL.com: 8th
“This defense obviously is championship-quality when Patrick Surtain II is in the lineup, and it's still pretty darned good without him. The Broncos undoubtedly have their eyes on the 1984 Bears' single-season sack record of 72, needing 27 in the final seven games to break it. But expecting the D to cover for the offense most weeks when the lulls kick in just isn't a foolproof formula. Bo Nix and Co. have shown enough flashes all season to keep me interested and ready to bump up the Broncos when they show some sustained offensive success, especially early in games. And the penalties have to stop at some point, right?” Eric Edholm wrote.
The Broncos defense has been as advertised: suffocating. As dominant as they’ve been on defense, the Broncos' offense seems hell bent on making every week a challenge.
We’ve seen a lot of flashes from Nix this year, but his lack of consistency, due to his erratic footwork, leads to inaccurate throws and ultimately three-and-outs. While Nix is the biggest reason for the offense's lack of execution, the Broncos' receiving corps has left much to be desired.
Drops have been a problem across the board, and Troy Franklin is getting the bulk of the targets as the third or fourth wide receiver thrust into the No. 2 role. An abysmally weak offense, inconsistent quarterback play, and a league-leading 83 penalties are not a sustainable way to win against quality opponents, but they will be overlooked until the Broncos lose.
ESPN: 9th
“Bonitto is putting together a formidable Defensive Player of the Year campaign, but he is surrounded by defensive players who are producing Pro Bowl seasons. And in reality, much like when a coach gives game balls to the entire defense after a win, the Broncos' MVP is really coordinator Vance Joseph's swirling, aggressive, bring-it-on, man-to-man coverage scheme. Bonitto and Zach Allen lead the league in quarterback hits; Bonitto's quick pressure rate leads the league; the Broncos lead the league in defensive EPA; and 30 of the team's league-leading 46 sacks have come with four or fewer rushers. At times this season, Bonitto and the Broncos have presented a front that can't be blocked,” Jeff Legwold wrote.
The Broncos’ defense is full of players deserving of All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, all led by Vance Joseph, who has masterfully schemed them together, even with the absence of Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos' defense continues to lock down receivers and batter quarterbacks, and Coach Joseph has put himself in a great position to become a head coach next season.
The Takeaway
The Broncos face the Chiefs this week, which will serve as the ultimate measuring stick on whether Denver is a true contender. Win on Sunday, and the Broncos can run away with the division.
If not? The Broncos leave the door open for Kansas City to claw its way back to another AFC West crown.