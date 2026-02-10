The Denver Broncos are slated to pick at No. 30 overall in the 2026 NFL draft. This is a down year in the draft overall, with many positions lacking top talent.

There are some good positions, but they may not fully align with the Broncos' roster needs. To get a general feel for what awaits the Broncos, we can look at my early top 50 big board.

It doesn’t include any quarterbacks, because it's safe to say that Denver won’t be looking at an early-round signal-caller. Things can change a lot between now and the draft, but here's how the top 50 shapes up for the Broncos ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Prospects 1-10

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Most of the guys in this group are more than likely gone by the time the Broncos are on the clock. In all honesty, there may only be one or two players who have a shot of being there for Denver in Lemon, the receiver out of USC, and Ioane, the guard out of Penn State.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see both of them gone by the time the Broncos go on the clock, as Lemon can be an explosive playmaker, but because the receivers are such a strong group with such varied skill sets, he could fall. As for Ioane, it comes down to positional value, but he projects as a 10-year starter at a high level at guard.

Prospects 11-20

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Lee Hunter, NT, Texas Tech

There is a chance a few of these guys are there, and a lot of it will depend on how the next few months go in the pre-draft process, as well as positional value. Tyson, the Arizona State receiver, has medical questions that could see him fall, while McNeil-Warren (Toledo safety) and Hunter (Texas Tech nose tackle) don’t play overly valuable positions.

While Fano and Mauigoa should be gone, Freeling could be available. It’d be hard to swallow a pick being spent for the 2027 season, but the Broncos have future questions at offensive tackle. Freeling could use some development, but he has all the traits to develop.

Prospects 21-30

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Keldrick Faulk, Edge, Auburn

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Kayden McDonald, NT, Ohio State

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

There's a good chance a few of these prospects will be available for the Broncos. Similar to why Freeling should be considered if he's there, Iheanachor would be a good get. Lomu (Utah tackle) and Proctor (Alabama tackle) also make sense for the same reason.

The player most Broncos fans want out of this group seems to be Sadiq , the Oregon tight end, especially with the issues Denver has had from the position over the past few years. But Boston, the Washington receiver, could give Denver another weapon to pair with Courtland Sutton, with Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. growing as the depth.

Prospects 31-40

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) reacts after receiving a personal foul against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Christian Miller, IDL, Georgia

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Peter Woods , IDL, Clemson

, IDL, Clemson T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

Caleb Banks, NT, Florida

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

If it gets to this point for the Broncos, it won't be ideal, as there is a major drop-off from the top 30 to the next 20 players, which could push the Broncos for a trade up or down if the board isn’t going how they want. The viability of this group depends on what the Broncos do in free agency and with their own free agents.

The linebackers, Hill and Golday, stand out if Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both elsewhere next season. There could be a path to keeping the Broncos' edge room as strong as it has been by adding yet another player, which could become an issue if the team trades away a player or two.

Prospects 41-50

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Zion Young, Edge, Missouri

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Unless someone blows Denver away at the Combine, pro days, or in private workouts or meetings, the Broncos shouldn’t be looking at this group if they're picking at 30. Again, though, the drop-off in talent could lead to a trade down from 30, or even a trade up from 62, and that's where this group comes in.

There are many ways the Broncos can go with a trade-up, and this group is the most susceptible to change over the next few months of the draft process. Again, the linebackers stand out in Lawson and Allen, due to the Broncos' roster needs at the position, but free agency could change that.