Ranking the Top 50 Prospects Broncos Should Watch Entering the Combine
The Denver Broncos are slated to pick at No. 30 overall in the 2026 NFL draft. This is a down year in the draft overall, with many positions lacking top talent.
There are some good positions, but they may not fully align with the Broncos' roster needs. To get a general feel for what awaits the Broncos, we can look at my early top 50 big board.
It doesn’t include any quarterbacks, because it's safe to say that Denver won’t be looking at an early-round signal-caller. Things can change a lot between now and the draft, but here's how the top 50 shapes up for the Broncos ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.
Prospects 1-10
- Arvell Reese, Edge/LB, Ohio State
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
- David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech
- Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami
- Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
- Makai Lemon, WR, USC
- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
- Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
Most of the guys in this group are more than likely gone by the time the Broncos are on the clock. In all honesty, there may only be one or two players who have a shot of being there for Denver in Lemon, the receiver out of USC, and Ioane, the guard out of Penn State.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see both of them gone by the time the Broncos go on the clock, as Lemon can be an explosive playmaker, but because the receivers are such a strong group with such varied skill sets, he could fall. As for Ioane, it comes down to positional value, but he projects as a 10-year starter at a high level at guard.
Prospects 11-20
- Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
- Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Lee Hunter, NT, Texas Tech
There is a chance a few of these guys are there, and a lot of it will depend on how the next few months go in the pre-draft process, as well as positional value. Tyson, the Arizona State receiver, has medical questions that could see him fall, while McNeil-Warren (Toledo safety) and Hunter (Texas Tech nose tackle) don’t play overly valuable positions.
While Fano and Mauigoa should be gone, Freeling could be available. It’d be hard to swallow a pick being spent for the 2027 season, but the Broncos have future questions at offensive tackle. Freeling could use some development, but he has all the traits to develop.
Prospects 21-30
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
- Keldrick Faulk, Edge, Auburn
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
- Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
- KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
- Kayden McDonald, NT, Ohio State
- Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
There's a good chance a few of these prospects will be available for the Broncos. Similar to why Freeling should be considered if he's there, Iheanachor would be a good get. Lomu (Utah tackle) and Proctor (Alabama tackle) also make sense for the same reason.
The player most Broncos fans want out of this group seems to be Sadiq, the Oregon tight end, especially with the issues Denver has had from the position over the past few years. But Boston, the Washington receiver, could give Denver another weapon to pair with Courtland Sutton, with Pat Bryant, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr. growing as the depth.
Prospects 31-40
- R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Christian Miller, IDL, Georgia
- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
- Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas
- Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson
- T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson
- Caleb Banks, NT, Florida
- Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
- Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
If it gets to this point for the Broncos, it won't be ideal, as there is a major drop-off from the top 30 to the next 20 players, which could push the Broncos for a trade up or down if the board isn’t going how they want. The viability of this group depends on what the Broncos do in free agency and with their own free agents.
The linebackers, Hill and Golday, stand out if Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are both elsewhere next season. There could be a path to keeping the Broncos' edge room as strong as it has been by adding yet another player, which could become an issue if the team trades away a player or two.
Prospects 41-50
- Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
- Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
- Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
- Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
- Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
- Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
- Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
- Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
- Zion Young, Edge, Missouri
- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Unless someone blows Denver away at the Combine, pro days, or in private workouts or meetings, the Broncos shouldn’t be looking at this group if they're picking at 30. Again, though, the drop-off in talent could lead to a trade down from 30, or even a trade up from 62, and that's where this group comes in.
There are many ways the Broncos can go with a trade-up, and this group is the most susceptible to change over the next few months of the draft process. Again, the linebackers stand out in Lawson and Allen, due to the Broncos' roster needs at the position, but free agency could change that.
