One Free Agent Broncos Must Sign — No Excuses

The Denver Broncos have a great, relatively young roster. There are some obvious needs, but nothing that screams the Broncos need to make a desperate blockbuster move in free agency.

Perhaps if a true tier-one wide receiver in his prime had actually hit the market — like George Pickens before Dallas franchise-tagged him — I'd be singing a different tune. The Broncos can afford to be selective in pursuing free agents at their need positions, with one exception: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton.

If the Broncos are going to move forward with Evan Engram for the second and final year of his contract — which appears to be the plan — they need to stop taking half measures at the Y tight end position. Sean Payton has tried to get by with Adam Trautman as the Y tight end, but he gets dominated as a blocker and is a below-average pass-catcher.

When the Broncos had a true No. 1 running back who could create as a ball-carrier — J.K. Dobbins — Trautman's failings weren't so obviously a liability. Alas, RJ Harvey's run as the RB1 only illustrated just how badly the Broncos need an upgrade at the Y tight end position.

The Broncos could re-sign Nate Adkins — their best blocking tight end — but as a move on its own, it would be another half measure. Adkins can block, but he's an average-at-best receiver.

Why Otton is the Priority

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Otton has proven to be a weapon in both aspects of the tight end position: blocking and receiving. He'll turn 27 in April, which means he's only a year or two into his prime.

The best part is, the Broncos wouldn't have to break the bank to sign Otton, though he won't come cheap. Spotrac estimates his market value to be $7.9 million per year.

Meanwhile, Engram's contract pays him an average of $11.5 million per year. He failed to meet the lofty expectations of the 'Joker' that he and Payton may have artificially inflated, but Engram still finished third on the team in receiving behind only Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.

Still, for a tight end making north of $10 million per year, Broncos fans have a right to expect more than 50 receptions, 461 yards, and a touchdown from Engram. If the Broncos were to go spend a little money on Otton, Bo Nix would have two reliable tight ends, one of whom could be left in to block in-line when needed, helping to elevate the run game and change the arithmetic for defenses.

As a receiver, Otton has caught 207 passes for 2,018 yards and 11 touchdowns over his four-year career in Tampa Bay. Last season, he hauled in 59 receptions for 572 yards and a touchdown.

There are only so many targets to go around — true — but signing Otton would have a net upgrade for the Broncos' entire offense because of what he brings to the table as a blocker. This kid could be special in a Payton offense with Nix as the trigger man.

The Takeaway

Now, there are other bigger-name free agents on the market, including at Otton's position, like David Njoku, but this isn't Madden 27. I wouldn't begrudge the Broncos if they made a run at Njoku either, but he'll cost more than Otton, and he's almost three years older. Spotrac has Njoku's market value set at $10M/year, and he'll turn 30 in July.

There are some splashier names at other positions, too, like running back Kenneth Walker III and linebacker Devin Lloyd. But if the Broncos want to fully solve the tight end position, without spending through the nose, Otton rises to the top as the one free agent they must sign, no excuses.