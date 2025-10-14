Report: Broncos Work Out Several OL After Shaky Week 6 Win
The Matt Peart experiment could be coming to an end.
According to beat reporter Luca Evans, the Denver Broncos worked out several offensive linemen on Monday, one day after Peart's shaky showing at left guard amid the team's 13-11 victory over the New York Jets in London.
The workout group included former Broncos tackle Quinn Bailey as well as fellow free agents Royce Newman, Karsen Barnhart, and Aiden Williams.
Undrafted in 2019, Bailey (6-6, 323) spent the first six years of his career in the Mile High City, yo-yoing between the Broncos' practice squad and active roster. The Arizona State product made 31 appearances, including two starts, before a severe ankle injury caused him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. He became an unrestricted free agent in March.
"He’s a tremendous teammate and a guy that all he does is work his tail off," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said in July 2024. "The progress he made a year ago, and then all of a sudden—we were just discussing the roster the other day and he was easily for us lineman [No.] 6 and someone who was going to be involved in the game plan in jumbo."
Able to play tackle or guard, Bailey — if signed — would provide insurance along Denver's offensive line in the wake of starting LG Ben Powers' biceps injury, which is expected to sideline him until December.
Veteran backup Peart replaced Powers and struggled mightily in Sunday's squeaker against the Jets, drawing three penalties while failing to create room for the running game. Two of his infractions nullified 13- and 24-yard completions to receivers Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin, respectively.
"Listen, we'll go back and look at the tape, but it wasn't -- listen, it wasn't just him. We had a number of errors that there will be a lot of us that want to clean some stuff up," Payton told reporters in his postgame press conference.
Following Bailey's visit, the Broncos will reportedly meet with former Tennessee Titans WR Treylon Burks on Tuesday, as scheduled.
The team also signed ex-New Orleans Saints special teams ace, safety J.T. Gray, off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Monday, beat writer Nick Underhill reported.