Over the years, it would seem that there's been no love lost between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. As competitors and rivals, that may be true, but when it comes to the Broncos' quarterback situation entering the AFC championship game vs. the New England Patriots, Crosby has nothing but praise for backup-turned-starter Jarrett Stidham .

Crosby and Stidham were teammates in Las Vegas back in 2022, after the Patriots had traded him to the Raiders. Crosby had an up-close view of the very performances Stidham turned in at the end of that season that captivated Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

"He's a great friend of mine, and he is a competitive individual. I witnessed him go against the San Francisco 49ers, I think it was Week 17, we go against the 49ers in Vegas, he threw for like 340 yards and two, three touchdowns," Crosby said via Raiders On SI 's Ezekiel Trezevant . "That was one of the top defenses in the league at the time. He was out there slinging the ball, confident, breaking tackles.”

Again, Stidham's performance for the Raiders in 2022, especially against the 49ers, more than piqued Payton's interest. After Payton stepped in as Broncos head coach that next spring, he made Stidham the first signing of his regime.

From that point forward, Payton discussed Stidham as a starting-caliber No. 2 quarterback. Out of the gates, Stidham backed up Russell Wilson in 2023, and just like his 2022 season in Las Vegas, he closed it out as the Broncos' starter in the final two games.

Stidham's performance in those two starts for the Broncos wasn't as statistically impressive as his games as a Raider, but he did win one of them to close out the season, passing for 496 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception in 2023. With Stidham at the helm, the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers but lost to the Raiders.

How Stidham Earned Crosby's Respect

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) stands on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

Besides the starts Stidham had for the Raiders in 2022, he ran their scout team in practice throughout the regular season, which pitted him against Crosby several times per week. That's where Stidham initially earned Crosby's respect, which only grew when he stepped in for Derek Carr in Weeks 16 and 17.

"He's tough as hell and I got to go against him in practice all the time because he was a scout look quarterback. We got into it all the time 'cause you know me, I can't help myself. I'm hitting the backup quarterbacks every time," Crosby said via Trezevant. "The one thing I respected most about him (Stidham) is that he didn't back down. He didn't back down whatsoever. He was talking s— back to me and I was like, okay, I like this guy. I know I can go in the foxhole with him.”

For a tough-as-nails player like Crosby, that's high praise. And it should give Broncos Country even more encouragement relative to the road ahead.

Crosby sounded disappointed to lose Stidham to the Broncos in free agency back in 2023, but he praised his division rival for making a good decision. Stidham's been waiting for his chance, buried behind Bo Nix for the past two seasons without throwing even one regular-season pass.

But good things come to those who wait, especially for those who prepare. Stidham has prepared as if he's the starter for all 36 games (including playoffs) the Broncos have played with Nix under center. Finally, Stidham gets to put all that hard work and preparation to use.

Crosby's Advice to Stidham, Broncos

To that end, Crosby had some advice for his former teammate.

"Denver did a great job by bringing him in, having him as the backup because he's not just gonna go in there and dink and dunk and play it safe. He's gonna go out there and play quarterback and try to help them win the game," Crosby said via Trezevant. "They already have a top defense. They already have a good running game. They got a good o-line. I think he just needs to be himself. Don't go out there trying not to lose. You gotta go out there and let it rip.”

Crosby's not wrong; all the pieces are in place for Stidham to step in and carry the QB1 mantle forward. The Broncos' offensive line is led by All-Pros Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz, and their defense has been this team's tip of the spear all year long. There's also a puncher's chance that the Broncos' leading rusher — J.K. Dobbins — could return from injured reserve for Sunday's game, after the team started his 21-day practice window this week.

These are tremendous assets, no doubt, but having Payton as his coach and play-caller is the ace up Stidham's sleeve. Adding to the intrigue of Sunday's championship game against the Patriots is how Stidham will be going against the team that drafted him and then traded him away.

The storylines are endless and the pressure is intense. The Broncos believe Stidham can get them over the hump, and it sounds like at least one former Raiders teammate would agree.

