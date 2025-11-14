Payton Reveals If Broncos Could Use OLB Tillman on Offense
Entering Week 11, the current interceptions leader for the Denver Broncos isn't All-World cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Nor his partner-in-crime, Riley Moss.
It's not elite slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian. It's not first-round rookie defensive back Jahdae Barron. It's not Pro Bowl-caliber safeties Talanoa Hufanga or Brandon Jones. And it's not voracious linebacker Dre Greenlaw or team captain Alex Singleton.
It's the player you'd least expect: fourth-string outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who's pacing the Broncos with two picks -- one of only four such defenders to record an INT this season.
Tillman, a fourth-year former undrafted free agent, is a convert to the position, having played tight end in high school in Potomac Falls, Va. That background was on full display during last week's victory over the Raiders, when he caught a Geno Smith deflection and swiftly broke a few tackles on his 23-yard return.
Which immediately begged the question: Could Denver use Tillman's services on offense?
Head coach Sean Payton didn't say no.
“We always look at our defensive personnel relative to an ‘F’, a goal line fullback, those kinds of things," Payton told reporters on Wednesday. "Some teams maybe don’t carry a fullback, so they use a defensive tackle. But yes, you pay attention to… I think you have to block them all for him to score though. (Laughs) But listen, it’s been fun to watch.”
Payton Reacts to Singleton News
Keeping it relative to linebackers, the Broncos will be without the aforementioned Singleton for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after revealing that he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Singleton is expected to return this season, perhaps even as soon as Week 13 following Denver's bye.
Payton emphasized that Singleton has the organization's "full support" amid his recovery while lauding his decision to play versus Las Vegas last Thursday despite having received the diagnosis only days earlier.
“Wow," Payton said. "Well, it was strictly his decision. I think he had discussed that with the doctors, and he felt like that was going to be fine. Then immediately after, then he was going in for more tests and then eventually surgery. That is just who he is. Our questions or comments were more of, ‘How can we help support?’ That’s the approach that [General Manager] George [Paton] and I took.”
Justin Strnad will start at inside linebacker opposite Greenlaw, with Levelle Bailey likely to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as the primary backup.