Broncos Get Two Starters Back for Commanders Tilt

The bye week did the Denver Broncos wonders on the health front. It also afforded Sean Payton and the coaching staff a window to breathe and turn their scout's eye from game-planning against opponents to zeroing in on the Broncos' operation.

Hopefully, the Broncos identified some tendencies they weren't aware of and other wrinkles to keep opponents guessing and help them compete for the No. 1 seed down the stretch. At 9-2, the Broncos have a stranglehold on the AFC West, but there are six games left to be played, and the 10-2 New England Patriots have leapfrogged them for the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference.

Coming out of the bye, the Broncos face the 3-8 Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Both teams released their final injury reports for Week 13.

Let's examine the exciting developments on the health front for Denver and see what state the Commanders are in.

Broncos Injury Report

Out

Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)

Questionable

Jonah Elliss | OLB (Hamstring)

Full Go

Pat Bryant | WR (Shoulder)

Jonathon Cooper | OLB (Thumb)

Alex Singleton | LB (Illness)

Patrick Surtain II | CB (Pectoral)

Analysis

After missing the past three games, the Broncos get Surtain back , the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. That'll take some of the pressure off of Riley Moss, who was thrust into the No. 1 cornerback slot in relief of Surtain.

In a genuine miracle, the Broncos are also getting Singleton back. When he takes the field on Sunday night, 18 days will have passed since his surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Singleton's post-op scans have all been favorable, so the Broncos are getting a team captain and defensive signal-caller back. It should provide a huge emotional boost to the Broncos.

Bryant and Cooper were listed on the injury report each day this week, but they've been a full participant. Still, keep any eye on them as they battle their nicks and dings.

With Elliss being limited all three days, I'd be surprised if he plays on Sunday. However, he's already missed a lot of time, so if he doesn't play, questions will start getting asked about why the Broncos didn't place him on injured reserve.

Adkins is Denver's best blocking tight end, but he'll be out at least one more game. Hopefully, he returns next week.

Commanders Injury Report

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts to an injury during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Out

Noah Brown | WR (Groin/Knee/Rest)

Jayden Daniels | QB (Left Elbow)

Drake Jackson | DE (Knee/Groin)

Questionable

Will Harris | S (Ankle)

Tyler Ott | LS (Back/Illness)

Full Go

Javon Kinlaw | DT (NIR/Rest)

Terry McLaurin | WR (Quad/Rest)

Treylon Burks | WR (Finger/Rest)

Ale Kaho | LB (Concussion)

Jaylin Lane | WR (Hip)

Frankie Luvu | LB (Shoulder)

Chris Moore | WR (Shoulder)

Chris Rodriguez Jr. | RB (Illness)

Ben Sinnott | TE (Ankle)

Analysis

As expected, the Commanders will be without their starting quarterback. Fans pining to see Bo Nix square off with Daniels will have to wait another couple of years, in all likelihood. It'll be Nix vs. the mobile Marcus Mariota.

The Commanders are also coming off their bye, but they're still a bit beat up. Most of their receivers are dealing with an injury, so we'll see how fresh they look after two weeks' rest.

McLaurin will play, though, and he's Washington's biggest threat. It's a good thing Surtain is back in the saddle.

