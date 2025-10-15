Stat Proves Courtland Sutton Has Become a Top-Tier NFL WR
There was a long discussion this past offseason about whether the Denver Broncos should give wide receiver Courtland Sutton his third contract, and if so, how much. Some have argued that Sutton is more of a true No. 2 type wide receiver, or at best, a low-end No. 1.
For most of Sutton’s career, this was an argument many could make and feel justified. Over the past calendar season, though, he has finally shown that, when given a good play-caller and a quarterback who isn't a bottom-tier guy, he can actually shine at a level closer to the top wide receivers in the NFL.
Sutton is now playing beyond the contract he got this offseason. I say this because there was a point last season where Sutton was looking like a player the Broncos might consider moving on from.
The Calm Before the Storm
Against the New Orleans Saints last season, Sutton had zero catches, and even more baffling, zero targets. The Broncos won that Week 7 game by quite a bit, but you would expect your top wide receiver to be a bigger part of why you won that game.
Ever since then, though, Sutton has been on a tear that should have people viewing him among the best rather than a middle-tier receiver.
A Top-10 WR Since Week 7 of 2024
The Broncos have played 17 games since that moment, including the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Sutton's stats in those 17 games would be among the best for all of 2024. He has totaled 92 catches on 137 targets for 1,261 yards and nine touchdowns over that stretch.
That would rank Sutton sixth in receiving yards, behind only Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Brian Thomas Jr., Drake London, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. No one questions whether those receivers are top-tier in the NFL. Sutton would have ranked 13th in receptions, 14th in targets, and ninth in touchdowns.
At the very least, it's safe to say that Sutton should be considered a top receiver, and he has a very strong argument for being mentioned among the top 10 wide receivers in all of football. He isn’t flashy, but he's very consistent week in and week out.
Sutton has become the one weapon that Bo Nix can lean on in difficult situations to know his guy will come down with it. The Broncos' Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles is a great example.
Sutton was matched up against one of the best cornerbacks in the game in Quinyon Mitchell, and yet, Nix was not afraid to throw it to his guy, expecting Sutton to come down with the big catch when needed. Sutton had some big catches in crucial moments, helping to secure arguably the Broncos' biggest win since the Super Bowl victory.
The Takeaway
Broncos GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton deserve a lot of credit for once again signing a player to a contract and then watching that player exceed the value of it. The 10th-highest wide receiver contract on a per-year basis right now is Terry McLaurin at $29 million per year.
Sutton’s deal puts him at $23 million per year. He has easily been playing above that contract, giving the Broncos a real difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball, which is lacking weapons beyond him.
Even with teams keying to stop Sutton, he's still finding a way to make plays, whether that be through run-blocking or coming down with the opportunities given to him in the passing game.