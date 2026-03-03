Tyler Allgeier appeared to be a rising star in fantasy football after his rookie season, when he rushed for 1,035 yards and averaged nearly five yards per rush. Unfortunately for him (and his dynasty managers), the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson the following season. That decision caused his statistical ceiling to collapse, as he averaged 10 touches and 7.2 points per game over the past three years.

Now a free agent, Allgeier will have a chance to land a bigger role on a new team in 2026 and beyond. I’m not sure that will translate into a true featured role, but I can see Allgeier as the 1A option in a two-man committee. Regardless, he will see plenty of interest around the NFL, especially with a shallow rookie crop of backs. He should also be reasonably priced under a new contract.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Allgeier’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: TYLER ALLGEIER

Washington Commanders

The Commanders need backfield help, as veterans Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RFA) are all free agents. While they could take Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love if he falls to No. 7 in the NFL draft, Allgeier would be a solid (and cost-effective) pivot. He would be the lead back in a committee that would also include Jacory Croskey-Merritt, making Allgeier a potential RB2 or flex starter.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t tag Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet sustained a torn ACL during the playoffs. As a result, there’s a chance they could be in desperate need of a running back in the offseason. In that sort of scenario, Allgeier would be a nice fit. The 25-year-old power runner would come in and compete to start in a potential committee, and he’d see plenty of work until Charbonnet is able to return (which might not be until late in the season). This would be a fun fit for Allgeier next season.

Denver Broncos

Allgeier going to the Broncos would kill RJ Harvey’s upside. But you have to come to grips with the fact that head coach Sean Payton has often used two running backs in his offense, which we saw with J.K. Dobbins and Harvey a season ago. Rather than project a back such as Travis Etienne Jr. or Walker going to Denver, a player like Allgeier would allow both running backs to have standalone flex value. What’s more, Allgeier is a really good fit for Payton’s system in real football terms.

New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara is no lock to return (he missed part of last season due to injuries, and he’ll be 31 in July). Plus, the Saints would save $8.5 million if he’s released after June 1. That would open a spot for a new back, and Allgeier could come in and lead a committee, including Devin Neal. Drafting Love with the fifth pick is also in the cards, but Allgeier in the bayou is also a nice alternative.

Pittsburgh Steelers

I’d be surprised if the Steelers didn’t re-sign Kenneth Gainwell, who had a career year in 2025, but Allgeier would be a nice audible. A power back with great red-zone chops, he would fit into a “thunder and lightning” scenario with pass catcher Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh would like to have a strong ground attack under new head coach Mike McCarthy, and adding Allgeier would help accomplish that goal.

