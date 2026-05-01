Why Undrafted LB Taurean York Could Stick on Broncos' Roster

The Denver Broncos have long been one of the NFL’s most successful teams at turning undrafted free agents into roster mainstays. With at least one UDFA making the initial 53-man squad in 21 of the last 22 seasons — including linebacker Karene Reid in 2025 — the franchise has built a reputation for finding and developing hidden gems.

That track record makes the post-draft signing of former Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York particularly intriguing. Alongside seventh-round pick and Mr. Irrelevant, Red Murdock, York adds another fascinating factor to the equation where special-teams value and reliable depth often weigh heavily.

And the hype is real. Bleacher Report recently named York as the one undrafted player most likely to crack Denver's final roster, noting his collegiate productiveness and scheme fit potential in Vance Joseph's defense.

"While making a roster as deep as Denver's as an UDFA is a challenge, the talented, if undersized (5'11", 226 lbs), York has the goods to make a strong impression," BR's Kristopher Knox wrote on April 30. "In three seasons with the Aggies, York tallied 229 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and seven passes defended. Expect him to push players like Murdock and 2025 UDFA Jordan Turner for a spot on defense and special teams."

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (LB29) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouting Report

At 5-foot-11 and 226 pounds, York is undersized for the position by traditional NFL standards. However, his Aggies tape tells a compelling story of a high-motor, instinctive player who consistently provides maximum effort -- and often down-to-down value.

In his scouting profile, NFL draft guru Lance Zierlein projected that York would be drafted between Rounds 6-7, comparing the former All-SEC selection and team captain to Vikings LB Ivan Pace.

"York is a defensive quarterback who aligns the front and leads by example with all-day urgency," Zierlein wrote. "He’s compact with thick thighs and good play strength but struggles to hold up against/shed climbing blocks that find him. His short-area movement is choppy but efficient with quick acceleration to chase outside runs, but he lacks sustained speed. He’s in constant “trigger and close” mode but needs better diagnostic patience to avoid missed run fits. He will struggle holding up in man coverage. Linebackers with York’s size/length typically face uphill roster climbs, but his tape appears good enough to warrant a backup role with instant special-teams value."

Competition Now on Notice?

The entire offseason has been a red flag for bottom-of-the-roster linebackers such as Reid and 2024 UDFA Levelle Bailey -- first with the re-signings of veteran starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, then the acquistions of rookies Murdock and York.

Depending on how many 'backers Denver ultimately keeps on the 53, York (and Murdock) should directly compete with Reid and Bailey for spots. And, as stated above, whomever provides the most two-way utility (defense, special teams) will earn them.

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