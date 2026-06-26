Troy Franklin's 2026 Goals Depend on One Thing From Bo Nix

As we learned from right tackle Mike McGlinchey, Bo Nix's return to the field during mandatory minicamp gave the Denver Broncos "a lot of juice." Nix was limited, but he's expected to be fully cleared in time for training camp.

The Broncos aren't the Broncos without their young franchise quarterback, and even Troy Franklin, Nix's long-time friend and passing collaborator, dating back to their time together at Oregon, felt a boost.

"That was great for the team, man," Franklin said via Susanna Weir of the team website . "I think it brought everybody up to see Bo back there, taking his drop and throwing some passes. Just getting back out there and taking command of everything. [It was great] just being back on that field with Bo.

Franklin's 2026 Goals

Franklin dished on Nix and his 2026 goals during his youth football camp earlier this week in Denver. Franklin wasn't as specific about his goals this year as he was in February, but he's focused on being more consistent as a playmaker.

"Just working on my game all around," Franklin said via Weir. "Going out there and being more consistent, making plays."

When Franklin voiced his 2026 goals back in February, it was before the Broncos' blockbuster trade for Jaylen Waddle . That trade arguably pushed every Broncos wideout down the depth chart one spot, perhaps even Courtland Sutton, a Pro Bowler, and definitely Franklin .

"I'm going to get a 1,000-yard season," Franklin said of his 2026 goals back in February . "I'm going to double up the TDs."

Franklin is the leader in the clubhouse to be Denver's No. 3 receiver behind Waddle and Sutton this coming season. However, based on the Broncos' passing game over the past two years, there may not be enough targets for Franklin to crack 1,000 yards.

However, with new offensive coordinator Davis Webb taking over the primary play-calling duties, we could see Nix and this passing unit take flight. Webb recently drew the parallel between Nix and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entering Year 3, foreseeing a big jump coming for the Broncos' young signal-caller.

Allen went from passing for 3,089 yards in Year 2 to 4,544 yards in Year 3. That was nearly a 1,500-yard jump in production, and the catalyst for Allen was the trade that landed Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. So if Nix ascends to that level in Year 3 on the heels of Waddle's arrival, as Webb suggests, there could be room for a third receiver to potentially hit 1,000 yards.

But it would take every domino falling perfectly, and all of the Broncos' offensive stars aligning for that to happen. Nix has the talent for 'Star Wars' numbers, but Webb, Waddle, Sutton, Franklin, and the Broncos' supporting cast will have to do their part to make it happen.

Franklin's Year 2 Leap

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates after a first down in the fourth quarter during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Last season, as the Broncos' No. 2 receiver, Franklin co-led the team with six receiving touchdowns, taking a huge Year-2 leap in his development. He totaled 65 receptions for 709 yards, both career-highs, and earned more than 100 targets from Nix, but drops were still a troubling part of Franklin's game.

The dropped passes are likely to improve this year with Ronald Curry taking over as coach of the wide receiver room. If the Broncos' offense can be more efficient this season and more explosive, the sky is the limit. Everyone will eat.

Nix led the NFL in passing attempts last season (612) but finished eighth in yards, with 3,931. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott finished second in attempts (600), but his efficiency as a passer saw him total 4,552 yards, so Nix and the Broncos' offense have room for improvement and something exciting to shoot for.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with Courtland Sutton (14) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It will be fun to see how it all comes together. The 2026 season will come with plenty of obstacles, as the Broncos will face a first-place schedule , and the teams from the AFC East and NFC West, two divisions that produced five playoff teams last year.

The Broncos aren't exactly chopped liver, though. They won 14 games last season and earned the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed for a reason. This team can hang with any opponent, and the addition of Waddle to the Broncos' offensive mix should benefit everyone on the unit, including Franklin.

"He’s just going to add an element of relief for everybody else and take a little bit of the touches so that other guys don’t have to take them all," Nix said of Waddle during minicamp. "Once those guys take them, they’re fresh and ready to take them. I think a guy like that makes everybody on the offense better, and then it obviously helps the defense in the same way.”

The Takeaway

Time will tell whether Franklin gets enough bites at the apple to achieve his 2026 goals, but this could be the year the Broncos' offense takes a big leap forward. If it does, Franklin will have a chance to achieve his Year-3 goals.

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