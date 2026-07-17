One Realistic Trade Candidate Broncos Could Shop Before the Season

The Denver Broncos' roster from last season has remained largely intact heading into the 2026 season.

They retained most of their defensive starters for another year outside of John Franklin-Myers––who took his talents to the Tennessee Titans––kept on most of their starters on the offensive side of the ball while only adding Jaylen Waddle via their blockbuster trade in March, and will try to build upon their success seen during their most recent 14-3 campaign.

However, even while continuity has been the name of the game for the Broncos this offseason, there's one piece of the puzzle who was on last year's roster that makes a good bit of sense for Denver to shop on the trade market before Week 1 kicks off.

That's none other than Troy Franklin, who now sits in a crowded, deep wide receiver room, and could be a prime candidate to circle as someone who could be on the move in the weeks ahead.

Why Troy Franklin Makes Sense to Put on the Trade Block

It's a bit of a tough pill to swallow when already putting Franklin in trade conversations in just year three of his Broncos career, and even more so when factoring in just how productive his prior campaign was catching passes from his college quarterback, Bo Nix.

Last year, he posted career-highs in receptions (65), yards (709), and touchdowns (6), skyrocketing past each of the numbers he had logged in his rookie season.

That type of talent, especially following such a strong year of production in just his age-23 season, typically isn't a player you'd want to put on the trade block so soon. But this situation might be a little different.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The primary reason for Franklin being a trade candidate centers upon not only the Broncos' extensive depth at the position, but also the addition of Jaylen Waddle, who's bound to take up a good share of Franklin's targets right off the bat in this offense, and fill right into his same role as an outside receiver.

Even with the development Franklin had showcased throughout the past season, it's hard to imagine he eclipses last year's numbers––at least in Denver. Between Waddle, Sutton, and guys like Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims, he's going to have a lot of names to work through in order to even be the third-leading pass-catcher in this offense.

So the Broncos have two choices: run it back with Franklin as a cheap depth option in the offense for his third season, and likely see his stock decline with it, or they could look into a potential trade opportunity with a wide receiver-needy team.

The second option would give the Broncos a perfect way to capitalize on Franklin's career-best season with a solid return, free up the logjam at their wide receiver position, and give Franklin a true chance of building upon a strong sophomore campaign before a pivotal contract year in 2027.

Bottom Line

Depending on the return that the Broncos can get in exchange for their current WR3 on the depth chart, along with how Bo Nix feels about shipping off his college teammate so soon, the idea makes sense to at least consider for the Denver brass.

So at the very least, keep a close eye on Franklin's roster status––and the receivers around him––once training camp arrives later this month, as even an inspiring showing from either Bryant or Mims could push the Broncos in the direction of shopping Franklin a bit more aggressively ahead of next season.

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