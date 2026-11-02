Why Sean Payton Expects Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle's Role to Expand

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle delivered his first official "Penguin" celebration during Sunday's comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

And there might be more where that came from.

Speaking Monday, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he expects Waddle's role—and therefore his production—to continue to expand as the division-leading club enters the stretch run toward the postseason.

“Absolutely, let’s keep going," Payton said via conference call with reporters. "It’s something that’s going to be important for us. He’s dynamic, he’s quick. Each week as we gameplan, it was a little bit more challenging last week because Wednesday he didn’t go and there’s that uncertainty. We’re going to need his plays down the stretch.”

Indeed, Waddle entered the Week 8 contest as questionable with a chest injury he re-aggravated the game prior. The Broncos' top receiver looked no worse for wear, catching three of his team-high six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown, after which he hit the aforementioned move.

HE HIT THE PENGUIN DANCE pic.twitter.com/3mJ0u48DVl — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) November 1, 2026

Perhaps most notably, Waddle was featured prominently over the middle of the field, highlighted by a 35-yard snag on a rope from quarterback Bo Nix, who went 20-of-32 for 222 yards, two scores, and zero interceptions amid the 28-24 conquest — his NFL-leading 15th game-winning drive since 2024.

“It means a lot," Nix said in his postgame press conference. "That’s a big divisional win for us, obviously—one of our toughest opponents in the division, one of our rivals. They played us really well again, and we just responded this time. That’s just a good football team, and they’re going to give us their best every time, and so we just have to respond well.”

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Sign of Things to Come?

Sunday's game marked the seventh time this season that Waddle recorded at least five targets in a game. However, it was also the seventh time that he failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards; that lone occasion came in Week 2, when he hung 138 yards across 10 catches on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the Broncos' passing offense to take the next step — especially important in January and beyond — they must continue finding ways to get the ball in the hands of the threat for whom they surrendered a first-round pick to acquire.

Denver has one last matchup prior to its Week 10 bye, facing a hapless Carolina Panthers defense that just fired their defensive coordinator. If there's ever going to be a week for Waddle to replicate the success he had against Jacksonville, and for Payton to make good on his intentions, this is it.

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