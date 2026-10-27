Broncos' Snap Counts vs. Cardinals Hint at Major Shakeup

The Denver Broncos went into State Farm Stadium on Sunday and blew out the Arizona Cardinals , 30-16. Denver's 14-point margin of victory was its highest of the season.

Week 7's game also wrapped up the Broncos' four NFC West frames; Denver went 3-1 against arguably the toughest division in football.

As we continue sifting through the aftermath of the Broncos' fifth win of the season, let's examine the snap counts to see what we can glean about playing time trends and individual player outlook. Keep in mind, quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos' five starting offensive linemen played 100% of the game, totaling 61 snaps.

Alex Palczewski saw a season-high 14 snaps in Week 7, as the Broncos ran a lot of jumbo packages. With that said, we'll start on the offensive side of the ball with the running backs, where we see a major shakeup in snap share.

Running Backs

RJ Harvey runs 52 yards to the house. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonah Coleman: 30

RJ Harvey: 16

J.K. Dobbins: 14

Adam Prentice: 10

Coleman went from the training table on injured reserve to the starting lineup, essentially. Dobbins started the game, but Coleman's snap share doubled the veteran's.

That's how it shook out in touch share, too, with Coleman finishing with 11 touchdes (nine carries/two receptions) to Dobbins's six. Coleman produced 69 yards of offense with his 11 touches, while Dobbins had 23 yards and a touchdown.

Adding what Sean Payton said about Coleman earning the playing time he received, and the Broncos may have a new RB1. Not to be outdone, though, Harvey had five touches for 60 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown catch on a perfectly timed and executed screen pass.

Note that Prentice's 10 snaps were a season high. This accounts only for offensive snaps, but the fullback also made some hay with his special teams snaps, blocking a punt in the second half.

Wide Receivers

Courtland Sutton gets a first down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton: 43

Jaylen Waddle: 34

Troy Franklin: 28

Marvin Mims Jr.: 16

Lil’Jordan Humphrey: 15

Sutton again led the way in snap share, finishing with three catches for 45 yards. He caught a 20-yard pass on the Broncos' first play of the game, an explosive harbinger of what was to come in this game.

Waddle had the second-highest snap share, finishing with four catches for 48 yards on a team-high seven targets. His 27-yard catch down the right seam was one of four explosive passing plays on the day.

Waddle suffered an injury late in the game, falling on a fumble. He did not return.

It was great to see Mims make some hay with his snap share on Sunday. He played with intensity, taking a 20-yard completion and turning it into a 47-yard gain by making an initial would-be tackler miss. More of this, please , Coach Payton.

Franklin had his opportunities, including on a well-executed flea-flicker, but he couldn't come down with the ball despite it hitting him in the hands. He was held to zero catches on two targets. Meanwhile, Humphrey caught his second pass of the season — a five-yard gain.

Tight Ends

Adam Trautman celebrates with Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Trautman: 37

Evan Engram: 24

Nate Adkins: 24

This was a rough game for the tight ends. Trautman had two costly penalties, though he did play a part in springing Nix on his 62-yard touchdown run by tricking the defensive back covering him into thinking the quarterback was still in the pocket, even though he was about to blaze past him on his way to pay-dirt.

Engram was the only targeted tight end in the passing game, finishing with one reception on three targets for two yards. Nix just doesn't throw to the tight ends.

Adkins saw a season-high snap share, doing some big-time blocking in the Broncos jumbo packages and multi-tight-end sets.

Defensive Line

Malcolm Roach sacks Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eyioma Uwazurike: 51

Zach Allen: 47

Malcolm Roach: 38

D.J. Jones: 30

Sai’vion Jones: 28

Uwazurike led the way, although Allen did get banged up late in the game. It was easily Uwazurike's best game of the season, though, totaling four pressures and two QB hits, with four tackles.

Allen was a monster in the middle once again, registering five pressures and three QB hits. He didn't get a sack, but he was a force all game long, and he totaled three tackles.

Roach was an absolute best, with three pressures, two hits, and a sack. He also chipped in three tackles (two solo). He received a game ball for a reason.

D.J. Jones was able to generate one pressure and just one tackle. It was a quiet day for Denver's nose tackle. But the other Jones — Sai'vion — had a career-high 28 snaps and notched the first sack of his career. Sai'vion also contributed two tackles.

Outside Linebackers

Nik Bonitto hits Jacob Brissett from behind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nik Bonitto: 47

Jonathon Cooper: 45

Que Robinson: 41

Dondrea Tillman: 29

In Cooper's first game of the season, he came only two snaps away from Bonitto's 47 snaps. Cooper totaled three pressures and one tackle.

Bonitto was an animal, totaling a team-high six pressures and one QB hit. He also chipped in just one tackle, but he impacted Jacoby Brissett throughout the game, making life tough on the Cardinals' quarterback.

The Broncos continue to rely on Robinson, and he doesn't disappoint. He didn't register a sack, but he did have three pressures and a QB hit, while chipping in three tackles.

Tillman saw a healthy snap share once again, even amid Cooper's return, because Jonah Elliss was placed on IR. Tillman played well, with two pressures and one QB hit, along with two tackles. He was excellent in this game .

Inside Linebackers

Alex Singleton lays the hit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alex Singleton: 81

Justin Strnad: 61

Singleton played 100% of the snaps, and he filled up the stat sheet, with 19 tackles, a sack, and three pressures. He went sideline to sideline making plays for the Broncos.

Strnad also had a good game, finishing with six tackles. He was targeted five times in coverage, allowing four completions, but it was for a total of just 19 yards because of how quickly he wrapped up the receiver. He's having a great season.

Cornerbacks

Riley Moss breaks up a deep pass on third down. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley Moss: 81

Jahdae Barron: 53

Ja’Quan McMillian: 50

Kris Abrams-Draine: 47

No more part-time snaps for Moss; he received 100% of the playing time in his first full game back from his rib injury. He was targeted five times, but only gave up two completions. One of them was a big gain, though.

Barron checked in next, in terms of snap share, and it may have been his roughest game of the season. But he was often asked to shadow Trey McBride, and Barron was on the losing end of that matchup. At least Barron totaled five tackles, though he gave up four completions on five targets for 41 yards.

McMillian had several opportunities for an interception hit him in the hands. He usually capitalizes on those opportunities, but not on this day. Still, he totaled five tackles and gave up four completions on eight targets for 46 yards. He was very good in coverage.

Abrams-Draine took his tackling and physicality to another level in this one. He finished with three solo tackles, and allowed just three of his five targets to be caught for 16 yards. He didn't have an interception, but it was overall his best game of the season.

Safeties

Brandon Jones celebrates a pass break-up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brandon Jones: 81

Taylor Rapp: 50

Devon Key: 31

Jones played 100% of snaps, but it wasn't his best game. He gave up two completions on three targets for 34 yards, and totaled nine tackles. He was also penalized.

Rapp was elevated from the practice squad once again and essentially played starter snaps. He wasn't quite as good as he was last week, but he was often the Broncos' high safety and wasn't officially targeted. He had two tackles.

Key's day was a bit rough. He saw plenty of snaps but didn't impact the box score. In coverage, he was targeted twice, allowing one catch for 14 yards. He was a little bit late to react at times.

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