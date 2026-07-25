Why Broncos' Surtain is Contender for Top Spot in NFL Top 100

With three Denver Broncos already revealed to be on the 2026 NFL Top 100 list -- most recently quarterback Bo Nix at No. 59 -- there's expected to be at least two more yet to come in outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain, however, could wait a bit longer to hear his name called, as NFL Media recently named him a contender for the No. 1 overall spot, which no Bronco has taken since Peyton Manning in 2014.

"2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year was voted AP's top cornerback for second year in a row," NFL Media's Grant Gordon noted of Surtain. "All-Pro second-teamer was selected to fourth consecutive Pro Bowl after helping Broncos become top-three defense, with Denver ultimately advancing to AFC Championship Game."

Voted No. 10 overall last year, Surtain registered 37 solo tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception across 14 regular-season appearances, earning his third career All-Pro selection as well as his fourth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl.

Surtain is competing with several players for the No. 1 honor, including Buffalo's Josh Allen, Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, New England's Drake Maye, San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey, Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Rams' Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett, and Puka Nacua.

The winner will be announced on Sept. 4.

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 28 - Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) covers Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 28, 2024. | Jeff Moreland / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Why PS2 is Deserving of No. 1

This isn't to say that Surtain has great odds to actually beat out the field and be crowned (by NFL Media, anyway) as the league's best player. Because, in reality, he doesn't.

This also isn't to say that there aren't other, comparably elite talents who deserve the title. Because, in reality, there are.

But Surtain's peers know better than anyone of his otherwordly abilities. They know he's the straw that stirs the drink that is, arguably, the NFL's top defense. They know, based on his trajectory, he could see his bust in Canton one day.

Scarily enough, the arrow is still pointing up for someone who doesn't even turn 27 until next April. In an odd way, though, that's what's helping keep him from falling victim to complacency.

“Just understanding keeping the main thing the main thing," Surtain said last December. "Knowing your goals ahead of time because you can easily fall victim towards relying on your accolades and stuff like that. Just understanding that each and every year, there is a new journey and new goals ahead. What I try to do is maintain my level of play, no drop-offs or anything like that to stay consistent.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!