Predicting the Broncos' 53-Man Roster After Minicamp

And just like that, the Denver Broncos' offseason training program is in the books. Head coach Sean Payton put a bow on it a day early, to allow for the Broncos to begin moving into their new state-of-the-art facility that has been under construction for some time.

Mandatory minicamp gave us some really good looks at how the Broncos' roster is shaping up. That was another reason for Payton ending minicamp a day early: he's pleased with where his team stands, and it's easy to see why.

With the end of minicamp, so too ends the offseason training program. The Broncos now enter their six-week summer ahead of training camp. The NFL desert is upon us.

Entering OTAs, I rendered a 53-man roster projection , and did the same ahead of minicamp . In each iteration, the roster math changed.

With minicamp over, it's now time to take another swing at the 53-man roster. Suffice it to say, things have changed once again. Without further ado...

Quarterback: 3

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger

Analysis: It was great seeing Nix out there on both days of minicamp . The battle for QB2 is still taking shape, and Ehlinger's momentum is palpable. But he'll have to finish strong if he's going to unseat Stidham, who's had the QB2 job since 2023.

For now, I'm sticking with the Broncos carrying all three, though if it's still neck-and-neck between Stidham and Ehlinger, I could see one of them getting traded.

Running Back: 4

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Jonah Coleman Jaleel McLaughlin

Analysis: Adam Prentice has looked good, but I still think the Broncos are going to roll the dice on trying to sneak him onto the practice squad initially and play the elevation game until they max it out. I could be wrong, though; the Broncos could carry five total running backs, counting the fullback, Prentice.

Wide Receiver: 5

Courtland Sutton Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr. Pat Bryant

Analysis: The UFL newcomer Hakeem Butler is interesting, but I need to see more before I pencil him in as a sixth wideout. Right now, if the Broncos opt to carry six receivers out of camp, Lil'Jordan Humphrey would get the nod because of his blocking acumen and history with Payton.

That's the spot the reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year is gunning for. The Broncos are undecided on whether to carry five or six wideouts out of camp, and Butler is going to try to force the issue in training camp.

Tight End: 4

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Justin Joly Nate Adkins

Analysis: This group also remains unchanged after minicamp. Engram looked really good as a receiver, which is super encouraging entering his second year with the club.

Joly will end up knocking Lucas Krull off the roster, but I need to see more from seventh-round rookie Dallen Bentley before I can cross Adkins off the list, who is arguably the Broncos' best blocking tight end (not Trautman).

Offensive Line: 9

Garett Bolles Ben Powers Luke Wattenberg Quinn Meinerz Mike McGlinchey Kage Casey Alex Forsyth Frank Crum Alex Palczewski

Analysis: This group has stayed consistent through all three offseason iterations of my roster projection. The one guy I'm keeping an eye on in training camp is Nick Gargiulo, who is a former draft pick returning from a torn ACL.

Gargiulo isn't going to knock Casey off the roster, who is a rookie fourth-rounder, nor Palczewski, who just got paid. If Gargiulo makes the 53-man roster, it's because the Broncos opt to carry 10 offensive linemen, but that would be a lot.

Defensive Line: 7

Zach Allen D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach Tyler Onyedim Eyioma Uwazurike Sai’vion Jones Matt Henningsen

Analysis: This is the first changed group, based on minicamp. Henningsen looked very, very good in minicamp, and the Broncos carried seven D-linemen out of camp last year.

The last guy in 2025 was Jordan Jackson. It's looking like Henningsen's spot to lose this time around, if he can sustain his momentum when the pads go on.

Outside Linebacker: 5

Nik Bonitto Jonah Elliss Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Drew Sanders

Analysis: Call this a bold prediction of sorts, but after the Broncos excused Cooper from minicamp , it felt like the team was creating some distance between itself and the beleaguered rush linebacker, whose two arrests inside of a week came as a shock right before minicamp. Cooper's criminal trial is set for July 22, which could coincide with the beginning of training camp.

This room is looking so good that, combined with the severity and shocking nature of the allegations against Cooper, the Broncos could move forward without him with confidence. Part of this decision will be informed by how well Sanders plays this summer, and whether he can stay healthy, but the Cooper situation will mostly be dictated by what the Broncos find in their investigations into the allegations and how the trial plays out.

The Broncos would have to eat $5.7 million in dead money this year if they released Cooper. But they'd get $27 million in cap savings over the next two years, with only $8 million additionally dead. That dead money is chump change for the Broncos, after what they juggled in the Russell Wilson release.

It's a shame.

Inside Linebacker: 4

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Alex Singleton Justin Strnad Red Murdock Karene Reid

Analysis: This group is also unchanged. I'm open to two other linebackers taking the No. 3 and 4 spots, but I haven't seen anything yet to move me off of Murdock and Reid. It'll be interesting to see how Levelle Bailey, Jordan Turner, and the undrafted rookie Taurean York perform in camp.

Cornerback: 5

Patrick Surtain II Riley Moss Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron Kris Abrams-Draine

Analysis: This room has been unchanged in all three iterations. It'll remain unchanged unless the Broncos trade Moss or McMillian. But I don't see that happening.

Safety: 4

Talanoa Hufanga Brandon Jones Devon Key Tycen Anderson

Analysis: I have vacillated on this group. I had four ahead of OTAs, then five ahead of minicamp, and now I'm back to four. Because the Broncos are carrying seven D-linemen, only four safeties make it.

For now, JL Skinner and rookie seventh-rounder Miles Scott are the odd men out. That could change by September.

Specialists: 3

Wil Lutz | K Jeremy Crawshaw | P Mitchell Fraboni | LS

Analysis: This trio has been consistent throughout. I doubt Luke Basso, the undrafted rookie, unseats Fraboni, but there's a reason the Broncos brought him in. I'm erring on the side of the vet, for now.

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