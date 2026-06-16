Projecting Broncos' 53-Man Roster Before Mandatory Minicamp

Things are about to get a bit more interesting at Denver Broncos HQ.

The players and coaches will reconvene at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit on Tuesday for mandatory minicamp, which is a step up intensity-wise that bridges the gap between OTAs and training camp.

The Broncos have multiple position battles ensuing across the roster. The team also signed two new UFL players on Monday, so things could start heating up at minicamp.

We rendered a 53-man roster projection entering OTAs , and based on what we've seen so far and the latest Broncos developments, it's time to do it again on the doorstep of mandatory minicamp. Let's see what, if anything, has changed.

Quarterback: 3

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger

Analysis: Last time, I had Ehlinger on the outside looking in, but he has looked excellent in the two OTA practices open to the media, and Sean Payton has said some good things. We know the Broncos are actually allowing an open competition for the QB2 job this year; it's not being handed to Stidham, though it's still his gig to lose.

Carrying three quarterbacks means the Broncos will have to go light elsewhere. Let's see how it unfolds.

Nix could be back on the field this week. Payton has heavily hinted toward it, including as late as last Thursday.

Running Back: 4

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Jonah Coleman Jaleel McLaughlin

Analysis: Counting Prentice, I had the Broncos carrying five running backs initially, including fullback Adam Prentice. Now, I'm not so sure that Prentice will make the 53-man roster out of camp, though he will have a role with the team as a practice squad elevation candidate.

Payton likes having a fullback, but he doesn't always carry one on the 53, exploiting the new practice squad elevation rules to the fullest before deciding whether to promote one to the active roster. With Davis Webb taking over the offense, I feel less certain that Prentice will make the roster out of the gates, and the $1.2 million contract Denver gave him in March came with only $400,000 guaranteed.

Wide Receiver: 5

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches a pass during OTA practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr. Pat Bryant

Analysis: This projection is unchanged, despite the addition of the reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year, Hakeem Butler , on Monday. If anyone is under direct indictment by the Butler signing, it's Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who is not a roster lock.

I'm open to the possibility of the Broncos carrying six wideouts to open the season, but I want to see the competition take shape further before fully projecting it. Beyond Humphrey and Jordan, the Broncos also have veterans Michael Bandy and Michael Woods II, along with undrafted rookies Kolbe Katsis, Dane Key, Joseph Manjack, and Cameron Ross, some of whom could factor into the roster math as kick returners .

Tight End: 4

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Justin Joly Nate Adkins

Analysis: I made the bold projection of five tight ends ahead of OTAs, perhaps being drawn in a bit too much by Caleb Lohner's offseason hype. However, five was always a stretch, and with Lohner missing OTAs and mandatory minicamp after undergoing a lower-leg clean-up procedure , I'm back to the Broncos carrying four tight ends out of camp.

The only real drama here is the rookie, Joly, unseating Lucas Krull for a roster spot. Dallen Bentley, a 2026 seventh-round pick, is bound for the practice squad in Year 1.

Offensive Line: 9

Garett Bolles Ben Powers Luke Wattenberg Quinn Meinerz Mike McGlinchey Kage Casey Alex Forsyth Frank Crum Alex Palczewski

Analysis: This group remains unchanged. There is one unlisted player to watch this summer, and that's Nick Gargiulo, who is returning from a season lost to a torn ACL. Before he got hurt last summer, though, he had built up a considerable head of steam, and he's a recent draft pick.

For now, Gargiulo is on the outside looking in, but it wouldn't shock me if the Broncos carry 10 offensive linemen, assuming he bounces back from the injury to pick up where he left off last year.

Defensive Line: 6

Denver Broncos rookie defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim runs a drill at rookie minicamp | Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Zach Allen D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach Tyler Onyedim Eyioma Uwazurike Sai’vion Jones

Analysis: This group is also unchanged. Although there is an argument for carrying seven D-linemen, I don't see Jordan Jackson or Matt Henningsen forcing the issue, though the latter is a former draft pick.

Outside Linebacker: 5

Nik Bonitto Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson

Analysis: Firstly, there are a couple of big question marks here. Cooper's recent pair of run-ins with the law have clouded his outlook. On the heels of a second arrest inside of a week, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos moved on from him at some point.

Even if the Broncos don't take action, the NFL is still investigating and is likely to hand down a six-game suspension for Cooper for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, especially in light of the alleged details that have emerged. That would coincide with the Broncos' tough first six weeks on the schedule, which means they'll have to bake in some contingencies.

If the Broncos actually release Cooper, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Von Miller get his wish and return to Denver. If Cooper is not released but is suspended, it still might behoove the Broncos to consider granting Miller his swan-song wish. Again, they're going to need pass-rush productivity if Cooper is suspended early this season.

Secondly, in my pre-OTA roster projection, I had Elliss listed as an inside linebacker, but he's clearly still with the edge group. That's unlikely to change, from a roster-math perspective, even if the Broncos give him a few inside linebacker snaps here and there.

Inside Linebacker: 4

Alex Singleton Justin Strnad Red Murdock Karene Reid

Analysis: With Elliss accounted for with the outside guys, that means two inside linebacker spots are actually there for the taking. Murdock is the leader in the clubhouse to win one of them, and not just because he's the only depth linebacker the Broncos actually drafted.

Reid snags the fourth spot because he beat out Jordan Turner and Levelle Bailey last year due to his special teams acumen. I'm planning on that shaking out the same way this summer.

Cornerback: 5

Patrick Surtain II Riley Moss Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron Kris Abrams-Draine

Analysis: Another unchanged group. There are some guys on this depth chart the Broncos really like, including Jaden Robinson and Reese Taylor, but there are only so many roster spots to go around.

I said it last time, and I'll say it again: Keep an eye on undrafted rookie Brent Austin. He could push for an actual roster spot.

Safety: 5

Talanoa Hufanga Brandon Jones Devon Key Tycen Anderson JL Skinner

Analysis: Last time, I had the Broncos carrying four safeties, but the group benefits from the team going lighter at running back and tight end. Skinner makes the roster as a former draft pick and an excellent special-teams player.

Keep an eye on seventh-round rookie Miles Scott, who is likely angling for the practice squad, but Skinner, for this and other reasons, should be sleeping with one eye open.

Specialists: 3

Wil Lutz | K Jeremy Crawshaw | P Mitchell Fraboni | LS

Analysis: The specialists are unchanged. I don't expect the undrafted Luke Basso to beat out Fraboni, but the Broncos brought in an extra long-snapper for a reason.

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