Projecting the Broncos' 2027 Extension Class: Who Gets a New Deal?

When the 2027 NFL league year starts, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will be eligible for an extension. The Broncos will have a lot to consider when it comes to Nix's extension, particularly with several other quarterbacks who will be candidates for new contracts as well.

Nix won't be the only Bronco eligible for an extension in 2027, though. All players who were drafted in 2024 will be eligible, and those poised to become restricted free agents in 2027 could also enter the conversation.

For the Broncos, five players in particular could enter such conversations, assuming they're still with the team at that point and that they continue to prove themselves on the field.

Let's examine these five players and the factors that may come into play in securing an extension once they're eligible.

Jonah Elliss | OLB

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Jonah Elliss. | Ben Swanson/Denver Broncos

The former 2024 third-round pick has been a quality depth player for the past two seasons. There has been talk about Denver utilizing Elliss as an inside linebacker this season , but regardless of how he's used, he'll be counted on to provide depth or start if the situation arises.

Payton started running back the notion of Elliss playing inside linebacker in the offseason, and further emphasized that on Day 2 of training camp.

“All the cut-up tape, his production, his ball disruption, it just, for me, felt like, ‘Man, we’re taking a position that’s harder to find, and moving him to a position that we think might be a little bit easier to replace,'" Payton said of Elliss. "That’s not to say that we can’t package a few things, but I think we felt like he’s really ascending as an edge player, and we didn’t want to disrupt that.”

What's interesting about Elliss is that he could be in line for a starting job down the line, depending on what happens with Jonathon Cooper. With Cooper's off-field issues yet to be settled , Elliss could get the chance to start in 2027, should the Broncos part ways with Cooper at that point.

Cooper is under contract through 2028, and regardless of the outcome of his pending court case , there's no guarantee the Broncos would cut him in 2027 or 2028. But if it comes to that, it would mean Elliss would get his shot and that, in turn, could impact what he gets in a new contract.

If Cooper does stick around, though, there's still the chance for Elliss to be extended as a depth player, perhaps with a deal similar to what defensive tackle Malcolm Roach received last year . But as long as Elliss remains a quality contributor, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos work to keep him around.

Troy Franklin | WR

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) pulls in a pass during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franklin has played a significant number of snaps for the Broncos, to the point that he is eligible for a proven performance escalator in 2027. However, the recent acquisition of Jaylen Waddle means that Franklin will be relegated to a depth role this season.

Will the Broncos trade Franklin? That remains to be seen, but if other receivers on the roster prove they can handle a depth role as well as Franklin can, the Broncos could opt to trade him for a 2027 draft pick.

If the Broncos keep Franklin, the question then becomes whether they might trade him next season or whether they see him as a priority to extend. If he isn't traded in 2027, chances are the Broncos will allow him to depart in free agency in 2028, particularly if he wants the opportunity to start.

Unless things don't work as expected with Waddle, it's likely that Franklin will be playing somewhere else by the time 2028 comes along.

Kris Abrams-Draine | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (31) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abrams-Draine has proven himself to be a quality depth player, though he hasn't emerged as a starter over a full season. As things currently stand, the Broncos are more hopeful that 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron will be the eventual No. 2 cornerback .

That doesn't mean there's no chance for Abrams-Draine to stick around. The Broncos have shown they value players who provide quality depth, and there's a good chance they will want to keep him in that capacity.

An Abrams-Draine extension isn't likely to happen early in 2027, but as long as he demonstrates his importance to the team in a depth role, the Broncos will likely make sure he gets extended on a deal worthy of a depth player.

Dondrea Tillman | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) runs with the ball after a fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tillman will be eligible for restricted free agency in 2027. Now, when it comes to restricted free agents, they can actually be extended after they have accrued two seasons, so Tillman is already eligible for an extension.

However, the Broncos will be content to keep him on his exclusive rights free-agent tender this season. Next season, though, the Broncos will have to weigh whether to give Tillman a second-round RFA tender or extend him before the 2027 league year starts.

An extension similar to what offensive lineman Alex Palczewski got would make a lot of sense. If Tillman keeps playing well, he could receive a two-year deal for what a depth player is worth.

Devon Key | S

Denver Broncos safety Devon Key (26) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've talked about Key and the opportunity for him to show he can be the No. 3 safety, perhaps becoming the No. 2 safety once Brandon Jones' deal expires after this season. Like Tillman, Key is eligible for restricted free agency in 2027.

Key has proven himself on special teams, earning first-team All-Pro honors last year, but if he shows he could potentially be the No. 2 safety, that's when things would get interesting. The Broncos would likely give him the second-round RFA tender, but then they'd have to figure out what he's worth in an extension if they wish to keep him in that role for the long term.

But even if Key doesn't emerge as a clear starting safety, he has shown a lot on special teams to be worthy of a top special teams player's contract. In that case, expect the Broncos to give him a two-year deal as a way to reward him for his play.

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