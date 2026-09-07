Projecting When Each Broncos Rookie Could Crack the Starting Lineup

The Denver Broncos saw four of their rookie draft picks make the initial roster out of training camp , while three were waived. Two of those waivers ended up on the practice squad, while the other — fifth-round tight end Justin Joly — was claimed by Miami off waivers .

We've already looked at what the impact might be for the drafted players — along with other rookies on the practice squad -- but how many have it in them to become a future starter?

It's nice to see rookies make an immediate impact, but some drafted players don't take that step until their second or third year, depending on how they progress and the performance of players ahead of them on the depth chart.

Let's look at the four drafted rookies who made the 53-man roster to see what their future might hold.

Tyler Onyedim | DL

The Broncos' 2026 third-round pick will likely be a rotational player this season, but could he earn himself a starting job in 2027? That will depend on a couple of factors.

Obviously, Onyedim's level of play will determine that, but the other factor is what happens with veterans who are ahead of him on the depth chart. The three to watch are Eyioma Uwazurike, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach.

Uwazurike is in a contract year, and Jones has one year left on his deal, though with a high cap number in 2027. As for Roach, Onyedim might be most similar to him, but in 2027, the door could open for Onyedim to claim a starting job depending on what happens with Uwazurike and Jones.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman carries the ball in Atlanta. | David J. Griffin / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Coleman impressed during the preseason , and it's likely he'll see a fair number of touches on offense, though he may not get a lot, with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey expected to see plenty of work on offense this season.

But in 2027, that could change. If Dobbins doesn't stay healthy for enough games in 2026, the Broncos might decide to cut him in 2027. And if Coleman shows a lot of promise this season, he would get the first crack at replacing the veteran if the team moved on.

Even if Dobbins stays in 2027, it won't be a surprise if Coleman is getting a bigger role on offense by 2028, as long as he stays healthy and continues to produce in whatever touches he gets.

Kage Casey | OL

Casey played well in the preseason and earned his spot on the depth chart. In his case, though, the fourth-rounder could have a chance to start next season.

Starting left guard Ben Powers is in the final year of his contract, and he accepted a reduced salary for 2026 , with the chance to earn some money back via incentives. However, it appears likely that he will be allowed to leave in free agency in 2027.

Casey might not see the field on offense this season, though he could be active on special teams. However, he's in a position to become a starter in 2027 if he continues to impress.

Dallen Bentley | TE

Denver Broncos tight end Adam Trautman (82) and tight end Dallen Bentley (89) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bentley is probably going to vie with Nate Adkins in being the third active tight end on game day. As for Bentley's future, though, that depends on what happens with the Broncos' tight end situation.

Evan Engram will be a free agent in 2027 and Adkins is on a one-year deal. Adam Trautman is on a three-year deal, but his guaranteed money runs out after 2027.

Bentley has a chance to see an increased role in 2027, and if he keeps improving, it's not out of the question for him to take a big role — even a starting job — by the time 2028 arrives.

Miles Scott | S

Scott will open the season on the practice squad. His preseason tape shows he has potential but a lot of work to do to become a key contributor.

That may not change much in 2027. While the Broncos will have multiple safeties who will become free agents, chances are they will try to retain Devon Key and JL Skinner if either one shows they're worth a bigger role on defense.

For Scott, his ceiling might be that of a depth player in the immediate future. A starting role can't be ruled out, but in his case, if that were to happen, it may take several seasons to take shape.

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