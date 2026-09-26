Rams' Biggest Strengths—and the Weaknesses Broncos Can Exploit on SNF

This past week, the Denver Broncos have been game-planning to identify the biggest threat the Los Angeles Rams pose and the biggest weakness to exploit.

Identifying an opponent's biggest threat and weakness can be extremely difficult for teams with rosters as talented and deep as the Broncos and Rams.

Looking over the Rams' offense and defense, the threats were far easier to identify than the weaknesses to target, but the vulnerabilities are there. It's also easier to identify the threat than to figure out how to stop it, and the same holds true for working out exactly how to attack that weakness.

There's no question that L.A. presents some problems, but there will also be some opportunities for the Broncos.

The top threat of the week? L.A.'s MVP quarterback, who thrives under the primetime lights of Sunday Night Football .

Rams' Top Offensive Threat: Matthew Stafford | QB

The Rams' offense goes only as far as Stafford can take it. The Rams have surrounded him with weapons that make it difficult to cover them all, and Stafford does an excellent job making his reads and hitting the open man.

The easiest way to deal with Stafford is through pressure, but that isn't that easy with the Rams' offensive line, though there is a clear weak spot. And we'll talk next about how the Broncos can exploit it.

Rams' Offensive Weakness: Kevin Dotson | RG

Kevin Dotson looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dotson is that clear weak spot. He's a great run blocker, but his pass protection is shaky at best. That is where Zach Allen comes in, who has been getting moved around the defensive line far more this season than in previous years.

Allen was largely unblockable against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his pass-rush ability gives him such a massive advantage over Dotson. Against the Rams' rushing offense, Denver needs its defensive line to demand double teams, and Dotson is one of the hardest ones to do that against.

He is the biggest weakness to target strictly due to his pass protection.

Rams' Defensive Threat: Kobie Turner | IDL

Kobie Turner celebrates a play. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of attention on the big names on the Rams' defensive front, which allows Turner to fly far under the radar. The Rams have great depth here and can move their guys around, but Turner lines up almost exclusively against the left guard.

That would be Ben Powers, a good run blocker and one of the NFL's best pulling guards. Turner will give Powers fits in pass protection if the Broncos' left guard isn't ready for this matchup.

Rams' Defensive Weakness: Nate Landman | LB

Nate Landman looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams' defense doesn't make things complicated for its linebackers. The Rams use their safeties to help cover for some coverage issues at linebacker.

Landman has had a terrible start to the year and has been the Rams' biggest defensive liability, either in coverage or against the run. The Broncos will want to find ways to isolate him in coverage by pulling his safety help elsewhere.

If the Broncos can do that, there will be a clear opening no matter who they get isolated on Landman. Attacking him in the run game would also be ideal, but the Rams' defensive line makes that harder to accomplish.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!