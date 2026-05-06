Breaking Down Broncos LB Red Murdock's Four-Year Rookie Deal

The Denver Broncos have begun finalizing contracts with members of their 2026 NFL Draft class, starting with seventh-round selection Red Murdock. The inside linebacker, chosen with the 257th overall pick — also known as this year's “Mr. Irrelevant” — agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year rookie contract.

Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Murdock’s deal carries a total value of roughly $4.50 million, including a $122,000 signing bonus. As is standard for all draft picks, the contract adheres to the league's slotted pay system, where compensation is largely predetermined.

A standout at the University at Buffalo, Murdock compiled an FBS-record 17 career forced fumbles while registering 298 tackles across his final two seasons. He was a two-time All-MAC selection and earned 2025 second-team All-American honors.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender was recognized for his disruptive playmaking, particularly in generating turnovers and defending against the run, with many pre-draft projections ranking him considerably higher than the seventh round.

"He’s a tackling machine. Just really instinctive," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Murdock after the draft. "Really good against the run. He may hold the record—you guys may know—for forced fumbles. Everyone talked about the Texas Tech guy [Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez], and he was amazing, but this guy—oh my gosh, if you look at his career and all the forced fumbles he had. Just a nose for the ball, relentless motor. Think he could be a good special teamer. Great make up, all of these guys I think have great make up.”

Murdock is the first of several Broncos rookies to put pen to paper in the days ahead. Left unsigned are third-round defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Kage Casey, fifth-round tight end Justin Joly, and seventh-round safety Miles Scott and TE Dallen Bentley.

Sep 21, 2024; DeKalb, Illinois, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) during the first half at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Murdock Joins Crowded Field

Officially signed, sealed, and delivered to Broncos Park for the start of the offseason program, Murdock will begin his professional tenure battling former undrafted LBs Levelle Bailey and Karene Reid for the right to back up veteran starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Murdock, too, could find competition from rookie LB Taurean York, whom the club signed after the draft as a priority free agent, and would likely have also to fend off newly-converted inside 'backer Jonah Elliss, who's transitioning from edge rusher.

“It was unique," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of selecting Murdock. "I think we said it during the draft, like, ‘The rest of your career, no one in this draft room will be a part of a draft where you have the last two picks of the draft.’ So all of that factoring in with the free agents. There are eight minutes where you’re really kind of controlling everything. There were a handful of teams, believe it or not, that called about coming to get Mr. Irrelevant for whatever reason or not.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!