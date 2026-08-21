Broncos HC Sean Payton Measures Up Undrafted Rookie WR Cam Ross

You might have heard an unfamiliar name during the Denver Broncos' preseason-opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week:

Cameron Ross, an undrafted rookie wide receiver, was targeted three times, finishing with two receptions for one yard. He also technically led the team in rushing with a 28-yard scamper in the 27-7 win.

Ross is one of several young receivers competing for a spot on Denver's 2026 practice squad, as the team already has five players ticketed for spots on the 53-man roster: Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims, and Troy Franklin.

Ross has been impressive in training camp, relative to the opportunities he's been given. The same applies to fellow UDFA WRs Kolbe Katsis, Dane Key, and Joseph Manjack. Manjack tied for a team-high three receptions for 30 yards against Atlanta; only Sutton had more receiving yards (60). Ross and Katsis both recorded a 20-plus-yard kick return.

None of it is unnoticed -- not to head coach Sean Payton, who sees all.

“I think that group in general has had a good week and a half," Payton told reporters following Wednesday's practice, when asked specifically about Ross. "They’re getting reps and they’re getting to play. They’re all looking at not only roster, they’re looking at practice squad or they’re looking at the unknown of another team that has a vision for them. So I’ve been encouraged [them].”

Aug 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Cameron Ross (87) returns a kick against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opportunities are Forthcoming

Payton went on record this week that Denver's starters are only expected to play roughly 14 snaps in Friday's home exhibition contest versus the Green Bay Packers. From basically the second quarter onward, the backups will be rolled out onto the field.

Be it on special teams as a returner or on offense as a gadget player, Ross will receive another golden chance to increase his value. As will Katsis, Manjack, Key, Hakeem Butler, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kyrese Rowan and any other pass-catcher who would like a future in the Mile High City.

“We knew last week I think Atlanta was going to go 10 or 11 reps and we were going to go 14 or 15," Payton said Wednesday. "I haven’t seen that yet, but it’s good. Teams have different philosophies. We have a philosophy and I’m sure [Packers Head Coach] Matt [LaFleur] knows what he wants to get done. Again, the No. 1 goal is still evaluating the right 53. I can’t emphasize that enough. So that’s the importance of these additional reps and games.”

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