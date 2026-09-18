How Sean Payton Matches Up Broncos RB Dobbins vs. Jags Defense

The 2026 NFL home opener at Empower Field at Mile High will be a return bout from the 34-20 Jacksonville Jaguars defeat of the Denver Broncos at that same venue last year.

The Broncos, notably, did not have starting running back JK Dobbins for that game, as Dobbins had already gone down with a season-ending foot injury. They were held to 101 rushing yards as a team, 50 of which came via backup RB RJ Harvey.

They will have Dobbins when the sides meet again on Sunday, providing what should be a boost for an offense that struggled mightily during Monday's blowout loss at Kansas City.

"Should be," because the Jaguars boast a tough defensive front-seven, having limited the Cleveland Browns to just 87 total ground yards in Week 1. This is a storyline that Broncos head coach Sean Payton didn't let go unnoticed.

“This is a really good run front," Payton told reporters following Thursday's practice. "When you look statistically, it’s a really talented front seven. I’m just talking about when you look at who they’re playing at the [defensive] ends, the nose [tackle], the three-technique. It’s a really good front. Each week as you’re looking at the run plan, you’re trying to find where are the holes or who’s done what well against them. Over the course of the season, I would say their, ‘A’, ability to stop the run and ability to have that balance, that’s the first positive sign for any team that’s looking to flip the script. They did a good job of that last year.”

Aug 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) and quarterback Bo Nix (10) look on in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broncos Backfield a Mystery Ahead of Week 2

Dobbins, who didn't play in the preseason, looked solid against the Chiefs, logging 36 rushing yards across eight carries. But the Broncos ended up abandoning their ground attack. Will that happen again versus Jacksonville, necessity or not?

Beyond Dobbins, Harvey "missed" what would've been Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury but did manage to get in a limited session on Thursday. If he, the primary pass-catcher out of the backfield, is hindered in any way, it could cause otherwise routine plans to change.

Fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman was active in Week 1, however failed to see the field. Will Denver entrust Coleman with a few touches, or will they instead dress RB Tyler Badie, whom Payton trusts as a receiver and pass-blocker.?

There are more questions than answers at the moment. Including (as he was posed by a reporter) whether Payton and company can manufacture a spark for the running game, or if that must come naturally.

“Both. I think part of that is patience," he said. "Sometimes in boxing, those body shots might not appear effective, but they’re important still. So I think both.”

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