Broncos Get Good News on RJ Harvey as Jaguars’ Injuries Pile Up

The Denver Broncos camed out of their brutal Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with wounded pride and a few extra players on the injury report.

On a short-week turnaround, the Broncos will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Mile High. After skipping practice on Wednesday, the Broncos were back at it on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars also released their practice report on Wednesday and Thursday. Let's take a look at where things stand on the health front with both teams entering Week 2.

Broncos Practice Report

Full

Jonah Elliss | OLB (Shoulder)

Troy Franklin | WR (Knee)

Limited

RJ Harvey | RB (Hamstring)

Did Not Participate

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R (foot)

Analysis

December 21, 2025, Denver, Colorado, USA: Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. runs for yardage after a catch during the 1st. Half at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday afternoon. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mims has been nursing this foot injury since the preseason finale, and it seemed to limit his playing time in Week 1, though he was also checked for a shoulder injury in the first half, but returned to the field. He only saw nine snaps on offense, but Mims averaged 18 yards per punt return in Week 1.

Harvey's hamstring injury will be something to monitor as the week progresses, but it's a good sign that he progressed to limited on Thursday, even though Wednesday's practice report was an "estimation." He was one of the few Broncos on offense last week who looked like he wanted to be out there, though he touched the ball just seven times, totaling 44 yards from scrimmage.

If there's any hitch in Harvey's giddyup this week, the Broncos could opt to dress Jonah Coleman again. Only this time, give Coleman some actual touches on offense.

Elliss and Franklin are banged up, but it sounds like they're good to go. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos continue to be cautious with Harvey and Mims, giving them as much recovery time as possible for Sunday's revenge tilt against the Jaguars.

Remember, the Jaguars defeated Denver handily last year at Mile High, snapping the 11-game winning streak the Broncos had been riding.

Jaguars Practice Report

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is slow to get up as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) looks on. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Full

Christian Braswell | CB (Knee)

Limited

LeQuint Allen Jr. | RB (Hip)

Jakobi Meyers | WR (Thumb)

Foyesade Oluokun | LB (Wrist)

Brian Thomas Jr. | WR (Shoulder)

Cole Van Lanen | OL (Knee)

Analysis

The Jaguars have four starters limited in practice. Allen is the only non-starter.

Meyers and Thomas are two of Jacksonville's three first-team wideouts, alongside Parker Washington. Meyers is a former Raider, with a lot of experience playing at Mile High.

He and Thomas combined for six receptions for 63 yards last year against the Broncos, with Washington having one of the best stat lines of his career (six catches, 145 yards, and a touchdown). Stopping Washington while limiting Meyers and Thomas will be crucial for the Broncos' secondary.

Van Lanen is Jacksonville's starting right tackle. He's backed up by Walker Little. We'll continue to keep an eye on Van Lanen as the week progresses.

Oluokun is a team captain. He totaled four tackles and an interception in the Jaguars' blowout win over the Cleveland Browns last week.

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