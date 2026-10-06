Sean Payton’s Latest Davis Webb Comments Hint at Broncos’ Play-Calling Outlook

Given the difficulty of the Denver Broncos' opening schedule, starting 2-2 isn't the end of the world.

On the other hand, brushing the offense's worrisome struggles under the carpet won't fix anything. In the wake of the Broncos' 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers , new offensive coordinator and play-caller Davis Webb continues to be highly scrutinized.

If Webb is to ultimately succeed, head coach Sean Payton will have to hold the line and withstand the calls to take back the Broncos' primary play-calling duties. To that end, Payton had no interest in discussing the play-calling matter following Sunday's loss.

“Yeah, like I said, it’s too early," Payton said. "It's a fair question; I appreciate it. It's tough to discuss any of that right now. But I told those guys, ‘Hey, we’ve played some tough teams, and this is another good football team.’”

Justified Concerns

Sean Payton and Davis Webb stalk the sideline. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Giving Webb more time to work things out is admirable, but the Broncos' inability to run the ball effectively and score points in the first half has alarmed the fan base and media. Payton hasn't fed into the panic, but the sense of urgency to find answers may have increased coming out of Levi's Stadium.

"We've had some opportunities, but there are a handful of things that aren't clicking," Payton said. "And we gotta figure it out fast, because we're going into Week 5."

Relinquishing the play-calling duties to Webb always carried inherent risk, given Payton's long-standing success in that role dating back two-plus decades. One of those risks was the possibility that it could inhibit Bo Nix's development entering Year 3. Alas, the play-calling changes seem to have affected the suddenly far less decisive quarterback .

Teams have played Nix with a two-deep shell, determined to take away the Broncos' deep passing game, which has led to a proliferation of checkdown passes to running backs that opponents see coming from a mile away. Unfortunately, getting the ground game rolling is the best way to force opponents to play their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage.

Until that happens, though, the Broncos are stuck in a catch-22. They're doomed unless they can either get the run game clicking or Nix can start working the middle of the field to draw the opposing safeties down.

“I think, to your first point, and we had seen this on tape, they did a pretty good job of staying on top of some of the deeper throws and [that is] part of what they’re trying to do defensively," Payton said of the 49ers' defensive approach.

Nix Closes Ranks Around Webb

Davis Webb and Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling against the 49ers , Nix seems to be suffering through what the Broncos can only hope is a speed bump rather than a regression in his overall development. Like his head coach, Nix continues to back Webb, and he couldn't help but point out that the Broncos' first four opponents this season happen to be the NFL's four best teams.

I'm not just saying that, either. The Broncos' first four opponents, entering Week 5, are the four top-ranked teams in ESPN 's Football Power Index . That's a tough row to hoe for any play-caller, let alone a first-timer, and it also casts Nix's struggles in a more forgiving light.

“Yeah, I'm real confident in him," Nix said of Webb post-game. "I think when you look at the overall landscape, we've played four of the top teams in the league, and [it's] not easy for a first-time OC as young as he is to go against some of the, quite frankly, the best teams in the league."

Changing things up with Webb could open a can of worms. If the Broncos were to reinstall Payton as the primary play-caller, it would be seen as a demotion for Webb — Payton's young coaching protégé.

Payton and the Broncos would have some egg on their face. But much like a head coach must stay the course when going with a young, highly-drafted quarterback, once such a decision is made, the team has to ride it out, come hell or high water.

After all, Payton can't expect Webb to turn the ship around and thrive without his support, nor could he expect Nix to figure things out from the bench. They're all in the same boat, but so long as this offensive triumvirate keeps rowing in the same direction, the Broncos have the chance to work their way out of these choppy waters and into smoother seas.

No Rest For the Weary

Winning heals all wounds. With the 0-4 Los Angeles Chargers next up on the schedule, this Week 5 matchup has suddenly become crucial for Denver, especially with the reigning World Champion Seattle Seahawks following shortly afterward on a short week.

The Broncos can't afford to look past the Chargers and focus on the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Payton has never won at SoFi Stadium as Denver's head coach, so despite the Chargers' winless start, fans can only assume L.A. will get the Broncos' full attention and their very best shot.

Hopefully, Webb and Nix can take some big steps forward against the reeling but desperate Chargers.

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