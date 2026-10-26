Broncos HC Sean Payton Gets 'Quite Honest' About Using Marvin Mims Jr.

Among the footnotes included in the Denver Broncos' 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday was the deployment of Marvin Mims, who returned to his prior role as the team's primary returnman.

Whereas the team had two players back deep in recent weeks, Mims was flying solo against the Cardinals, returning two punts for eight yards and four kicks for 103 yards, including a 39-yard scamper, at State Farm Stadium.

Perhaps more importantly, Mims saw an uptick in usage on the offensive side, catching two passes for 53 yards — highlighted by a 47-yard catch-and-run — across 16 snaps, running as the No. 3 WR behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton.

This was perhaps by design, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton reiterated his long-standing desire to craft additional opportunities to get the ball in Mims' hands.

“We’re trying to get him touches. He’s one of our explosive playmakers," Payton told reporters via conference call on Monday. "Quite honestly, we need to get him more touches on offense, and we’ll do that. A lot of it had to do with the way they were kicking off. We kind of, you noticed, went more to a single returner and certainly that first one (return) that puts us at midfield was a big one for us.”

It was an overall banner day for both units; Denver's offense hung three touchdowns on Arizona's hapless defense, one of which was preceded by a blocked punt. Kicker Wil Lutz also made all of his extra points and went three-for-three on field goal attempts.

“I think the quickest way to improve your team is in the kicking game and then in your defensive and offensive fronts," Payton said. "If you talk about taking care of the football and playing well on special teams, you’re going to give yourself a chance. I think [Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Darren [Rizzi] and his group have done a real good job.”

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) runs against Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims Could Be X-Factor in Week 8

The stakes become ratcheted much higher for the Broncos on Sunday, when they'll welcome the rival Kansas City Chiefs to Empower Field at Mile High for a battle of 5-2 versus 5-1. Winner takes sole control of the AFC West around the midway point of the 2026 campaign.

With WR Pat Bryant (ankle) expected to miss another game, and considering Patrick Mahomes is on the other sideline, Denver may look to lean on its passing attack — and Mims is likely to see a handful of targets.

Payton should make good on his vow and find ways to get Mims more involved. He's proven to be a reliable deep threat with reliable hands and a knack for the clutch. The All-Pro special-teamer could even be the deep threat if Waddle (chest) is forced to miss Week 8.

“I’ve said this a hundred times, but divisional games are always important and they typically kind of move," Payton said Monday of the upcoming tilt. "I don’t see rivalry weeks in the NFL. They’re generally divisional games where you have an important game against a division opponent. So I don’t see the Auburn-Alabama. I don’t see the Ohio State-Michigan. That’s just from being in this league long enough and doing it long enough.”

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