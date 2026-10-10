Several Broncos Could Make History vs. Chargers

The week following a loss is always rough, but this one has been especially tumultuous for the Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton stripped the play-calling duties from first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb — a storyline that has dominated the headlines and conversation in and around the Mile High City for obvious reasons. Webb has taken the setback shockingly well and remains firmly behind his head coach and offense.

The pressure is now on Payton to turn the ship around offensively, but as a head coach for 20 years or so, it's not a burden unfamiliar to him. Now that the play-calling Band-Aid has been ripped off, Payton's focus turns to figuring out how to beat Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in their house for the first time.

Since arriving as head coach in 2023, Payton is 1-5 all-time against the Chargers. His only win came last season in Denver as Harbaugh rested Justin Herbert and most of his starters.

So, the Chargers may be winless, but you can believe that Payton isn't looking past them. L.A. has his full and undivided attention.

Entering this Week 5 tilt, several Broncos have individual milestones or records within reach. Let's take a look, starting with the head coach himself.

Payton Looking to Pass Chuck Knox

Sean Payton leads the Broncos out onto the field at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton is currently tied with Knox for the 12th-most regular-season wins among head coaches in league history. A win over the Chargers would give Payton sole possession of No. 12.

That's a pretty cool milestone to reach, but Payton just wants to beat the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. If it results in him moving up the all-time rankings, that's a cherry on top.

Bo Nix Needs Two Passing TDs

Bo Nix uncorks a pass against the Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two passing scores against the Chargers, Nix would tie Brian Griese and Jake Plummer for the

fourth-most passing touchdowns in Broncos history. Nix hasn't looked like himself this season, but each week he has a milestone or record within reach.

The reason for that? Oh yeah, lest we should forget: Nix's first two NFL seasons were the most prolific by a quarterback in NFL history. He's the only quarterback to ever pass for 7,500-plus yards and 50-plus touchdowns while winning 20-plus games through his first two seasons.

Most Broncos fans are well aware of that statistical singularity; I mention it only to remind everyone of what Nix is capable of — especially with Payton as his play-caller. And set the stage.

Courtland Sutton Needs One Catch

Courtland Sutton catches a deep touchdown against the Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With one reception against the Chargers, Sutton would pass Ed McCaffrey for the fifth-most catches in team history. Through four weeks, Sutton only has nine receptions for 86 yards — which is normally a pretty good stat line for him in a single game.

Sutton is due for a big game. As I wrote on Thursday, I have a sneaking suspicion he'll end up being one of the biggest winners of Payton's decision to take back the play-calling.

Payton loves his big-bodied X-receivers and he loves Sutton. The Pro Bowler is about to be shown some big love by his head coach and quarterback.

Jaylen Waddle Aiming for 100 Yards

Jaylen Waddle runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Waddle can get over 100 yards in L.A., he'll become just the fifth player in Broncos history to notch multiple 100-yard receiving games in his first season with the team — and the first to do so since 2014, when Emmanuel Sanders arrived in Denver.

With Webb at the controls, Waddle has posted two games with two or fewer catches. In Week 3, though, he had a huge 138-yard game, and then last week against the San Francisco 49ers, he scored his first touchdown as a Bronco.

Payton told his wife, Skylene, to draft Waddle on her fantasy football team. We're fixin' to find out why.

Zach Allen Looking For a Sack Lunch

Zach Allen pressures Justin Herbert. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With one sack, Allen would become the first interior defensive lineman to total at least four sacks in each of the last six seasons. That's pretty cool.

Allen leads the Broncos with 3.0 sacks, and he's been one of the few stars on defense to consistently dominate in each game thus far. By the way, both Allen and linebacker Alex Singleton will record the 100th game of their respective careers on Sunday when the Chargers take their first snap.

Wil Lutz Aims to Keep Pace With Tyler Bass

Wil Lutz kicks an extra point. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lutz makes his first extra point on Sunday, he'll tie Bass for the second-longest point-after-made streak since 2015. Lutz has been Mr. Consistent in the extra point department.

Alas, Lutz's reliability as a field-goal kicker hasnt been great this season. He's 5-of-7 on field-goal tries — a mark he'll surely be looking to improve upon dramatically.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!