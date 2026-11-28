The Denver Broncos didn't just lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers; they were dominated on both sides of the ball.

Some would call the Broncos' 27-5 loss to the Steelers humiliating, but at the very least, it was humbling. All three phases contributed to the Broncos' third loss of the season against an opponent that was at the center of a media firestorm all week long.

Given the complexion of this game and the Steelers' 22-point margin of victory, you'd be hard pressed to point to any individual Broncos winners. There were certainly no shortage of losers.

Was it all bad, though? Honestly, the suck was pretty close to absolute, but there were a few silver linings in this Black Friday beatdown.

Let's examine the worst of it in this week's winners and losers.

Loser: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix uncorks a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix was about as bad as I've ever seen him, which is disappointing, given how well he played over the preceeding four weeks. The Broncos may have been able to survive this game with a chance to win it at the end — you know, the ol' Nix model — but he uncharacteristically turned the ball over three times, and the Steelers turned two of them into touchdowns.

Nix went 22-of-40 for 169 yards and zero touchdowns, with two interceptions, including the first pick-six of his career, and a lost fumble. It amounted to a new career-low quarterback rating of 44.7.

The wet weather played a big part in Nix's bad day, affecting his grip on the ball and his accuracy as a passer. He felt like he let his team down in Pittsburgh, and he did. But nobody around him really answered the bell, with the Broncos' offense once again suffering from a plague of dropped passes.

Winner: Zach Allen | DL

Allen played hard in the middle of the defense. He wasn't much of a factor in the pass rush, but Pittsburgh only dropped back 16 times, but the big All-Pro played well against the run.

Allen finished with seven tackles and five stops, per Pro Football Focus. And his forced fumble late in the third quarter at least offered Nix and the offense a turning-point opportunity, and it was the Broncos' only takeaway on the day.

Loser: Jonah Coleman | RB

Jonah Coleman gets tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll give it to the rookie: he battled hard with the 23 touches he got. The Steelers made sure to tee off on Coleman every time he touched the ball, too, finishing each tackle with brutality; they came to play on Friday.

I give Coleman an A for his heart, but his reads and decision-making on the field were costly. On one 3rd-&-inches situation in the first half, the Broncos' offensive line actually blocked it well enough for him to hit the A-gap hole and move the chains, but he inexplicably bounced it outside, where he was quickly chased down and tackled for no gain, killing the drive.

All in, Coleman rushed 15 times for 26 yards (1.7 avg), and caught eight of his 10 targets for 46 yards. Hopefully, the Broncos' coaches can help the promising rookie understand that he has to take what the defense gives him sometimes, especially against an opponent as good as Pittsburgh.

Loser: Courtland Sutton | WR

Courtland Sutton warms up in Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sutton just couldn't get on the same page with Nix. And the veteran had a bad drop in a moment in the game where the offense really needed the completion.

Sutton was targeted a whopping eight times, but came away with only one catch for four yards. Some of that was on Nix's ball placement, but several of those targets were missed opportunities on Sutton's part.

The Broncos' team captain just hasn't looked the same this year, after turning in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2025.

Loser: Jaylen Waddle | WR

Jaylen Waddle hangs on to tackle an interception returner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drops have plagued Waddle in his first year as a Bronco, and it was no different in Pittsburgh. He dropped a third-down dime from Nix early in the game that would have moved the chains and given the Broncos some momentum.

On another play, he caught a short pass, and turned it upfield to move the chains, but left a few yards on the field by running out of bounds early. In game as tough as this one, the Broncos needed every inch of offense they could muster.

I will give Waddle props for chasing down Daylen Everette on Nix's second interception. No other Bronco seemed all that interested in stopping Everette's return, but Waddle hung on to the back of his jersey and slowed him down to a point where he could finally get the tackle.

Winner: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Bonitto played better against the run, which was good to see, given how poorly his last few games had been in that department. He also notched the Broncos' only sack of the day.

Bonitto finished with three tackles, all of which were solo. He also had two pressures and a QB hit.

Loser: Broncos' O-Line

Garett Bolles tries to fall on a fumble that TJ Watt ultimately controled for a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every guy on the Broncos' offensive line turned in a loser day at the office, including left tackle Garett Bolles and right guard Quinn Meinerz. They could get no push on the ground and gave up relentless pressure on Nix.

Whether it was John Elway or Peyton Manning back there, no quarterback could have thrived behind Denver's offensive line in Pittsburgh. The pressure was constant.

Just when fans hoped that the O-line had turned a corner , the unit came crashing back down to Earth in humiliating fashion. The Steelers' physical front seven absolutely manhandled the Broncos' O-line.

Loser: Pat Surtain II | CB

Surtain was bad against the Steelers. He was targeted twice, allowing both to be completed for 31 yards.

DK Metcalf absolutely cooked Surtain on one of those two completions, catching a 22-yard touchdown on a route that Denver's No. 1 cornerback failed to even get his head turned around on. Surtain hasn't been very good this season, and the Broncos expect him to be great.

Loser: Sean Payton | HC

Sean Payton looks on in Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton's play-calling was absolutely atrocious in Pittsburgh. He kept calling screens, despite the Steelers proving early on that they were expecting it and ready to smother them.

After the game, Payton fell on the sword and provided cover for Nix. Payton took the blame for the slow-developing screen the Broncos were trying to run on Nix's lost fumble that resulted in a Steelers touchdown.

Coming out of halftime, there was no counterpunch or adjustment on Payton's part. The Broncos kept running the ball into Pittsburgh's run blitzes, while the horizontal passing attack marched on apace with nothing to show for it.

Winner: Jeremy Crawshaw | P

Crawshaw saw a lot of action in Pittsburgh. He punted six times, with three of them inside the Steelers' 20-yard line.

One of Crawshaw's punts pinned the Steelers on their own 1-yard line. He finished the day with a 45.2 punt average in the wind and the rain.

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