He might be gone, but he certainly isn't forgotten. And he could be back at some point in the not-too-distant future.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that the Denver Broncos on Saturday conducted another visit with free-agent safety Taylor Rapp, whom they released late last month after only one week with the organization.

Rapp, who's tending to a personal matter, also "checked in" with the Broncos during last week's 53-man roster formation, indicating he's closer to a return. Klis added, "If he’s ready, wouldn’t be surprised if Broncos sign him to practice squad. He would need a few weeks to get in game shape."

An eighth-year veteran and former Super Bowl champion with the Rams, Rapp was brought in to shore up the safety depth behind locked-in starters Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones — likely the third man off the bench, taking over PJ Locke's old role.

Rapp was brought in for a workout prior to Denver's preseason opener against the Falcons, and subsequently signed to a one-year, vet-minimum contract.

While supportive of his time away, Broncos head coach Sean Payton cracked the door wide open for Rapp to make his way back to the defensive lineup when he's ready.

"He needs a little time at home and completely get what he’s needing and there’s a good chance, better than good chance that… I know how he felt being here," Payton told reporters on Aug. 26. "So I think sooner than later that’s going to happen, but this obviously took precedence, so just leave it at that.”

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) after a catch during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Rapp May Eventually Fit In

The Broncos chose to carry five safeties on their Week 1 roster: Hufanga, Jones, Devon Key, JL Skinner, and Tycen Anderson. In addition to Rapp, the club also waived seventh-round rookie Miles Scott, who re-signed to the practice squad.

Considering neither Skinner nor Anderson took firm hold of the third safety gig, it stands to reason that Rapp will eventually hold that title if/when he puts pen to paper again. Until that happens, Skinner is likely to keep the seat warm.

Suffice to say, Denver has scouted Rapp well -- personally well -- and know what he's bringing to the table.

“Good, it was early," Payton said of Rapp's workout. "But here’s what we know: We’ve played against him, he’s smart, which is a great trait to have as a safety. He’s a good tackler, he can play down over the slot, he’s got versatility and this came up and it was something that obviously [we] needed to address.”

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!