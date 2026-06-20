The 3 Biggest Revelations From Broncos Minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is over, punctuating the Denver Broncos' entire offseason training program. It wouldn't have felt quite complete if we hadn't gotten the chance to see Bo Nix on the field with the 2026 squad.

But limited though he was, Nix was out there on both days of minicamp after missing OTAs. It's been a painfully slow offseason, and the anxiety created by the quarterback's health only made it feel that much longer.

Fortunately, Nix is on pace to be full cleared by month's end, according to Sean Payton, which means he'll be out there for the start of training camp in late July. In the meantime, we still have a lot to analyze coming out of minicamp.

We've covered the biggest winners and losers of minicamp, as well as a rookie stock report . Today, I'm breaking down the three revelations from Denver's two-day minicamp.

Que Robinson Makes Broncos Forget About Jonathon Cooper

One year removed from being this team's fourth-round pick, Robinson looks like a player ready to capitalize on what he learned and how he grew during his rookie campaign. Although he only saw 150 snaps or so as a rookie, when he was on the field, he made his presence felt.

Fast forward to this year's minicamp, and Robinson was one of the palpable winners. He looked big, fast, and explosive out there, showcasing an impressive get-off. Cooper was excused from minicamp , but Robinson made him quite 'out of sight, out of mind.'

When you're making Nik Bonitto look slow off the ball, you're doing something right. Robinson is on a tremendous trajectory, and we're starting to see why defensive coordinator Vance Joseph views him as a " future starter ." That future may come much sooner than even the Broncos expected with Cooper's off-field drama.

Matt Henningsen Making Up For Lost Time

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 25: Arizona Cardinals running back Hassan Hall (48) is brought down by Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91). | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Henningsen had been written off. Tearing his Achilles tendon last summer as he was working to make the Broncos' roster in a contract year was the worst possible thing that could have happened, and it came on the heels of him spending all of 2024 on the practice squad.

Henningsen needed a win, but the Football Gods handed him a fat L. The Broncos weren't quite ready to give up on their 2022 sixth-round pick, though, re-signing him to a one-year deal this past March, and providing him with one last bite at the apple.

So far, Henningsen has been equal to the opportunity the Broncos gave him. On Day 1 of minicamp , he penetrated the backfield, got his hands up, and tipped a pass — then came down with it to rumble in for a pick-six.

On Day 2, Henningsen was also disruptive. He's built himself up a nice little head of steam, and if he keeps it up through training camp and the preseason, he could cement himself as the No. 7 defensive lineman and finally get that big career win he was hoping for last year.

Sam Ehlinger Keeps the Pressure on Jarrett Stidham

Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Ehlinger wasn't perfect in minicamp, but he's still looking far more comfortable and poised than he did a year ago. The format of minicamp makes it harder for a quarterback like Ehlinger to really showcase the full gamut of his skill set — specifically his ability to make plays outside the pocket when things break down — but he's gaining some ground in the QB2 competition with Jarrett Stidham.

“He’s getting reps. Stay the course," Payton said of Ehlinger after Day 2's practice. "Some of the things, some of his strengths, you don’t get to see. They’re the spontaneous plays that get whistled out early that don’t get finished. I think he’s doing well with the system.”

It's still Stidham's job to lose, but after two impressive OTA practices, Ehlinger showed in minicamp that his momentum is real. The key from here will be translating it all into training camp, and making the most of his preseason snaps.

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