Unpacking Sean Payton's Remarks on Broncos Rookie Red Murdock

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton emerged from last week's preseason-opening drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons impressed with rookie linebacker Red Murdock.

As a matter of fact, Payton was impressed with the team's entire stable of young 'backers, including undrafted rookie Taurean York and second-year pro Karene Reid.

“They got good snaps, valuable snaps, both on defense… So it was good. It was good exposure for them, part of the process," Payton told reporters following Monday's training camp practice. "We did a lot of things we wanted to accomplish, so it was good to see those guys get the work.”

Playing a majority of snaps, Murdock led the club in both total tackles (8) and solo stops (4), flashing the hard-hitting ability that made him attractive to Denver during the 2026 draft. His pass coverage remains a work in progress — as you'd imagine for a seventh-round pick — but the foundational talent is certainly apparent.

York contributed a pair of tackles, one of which went for a loss, while Reid had two solos and a pass deflection that resulted in a Jahdae Barron pick-six interception. The latter filled in after reserve LB Levelle Bailey suffered a broken leg against Atlanta.

“We showed it the other day," Payton said of the turnover. "We were getting our hands on a few balls. Even [CB] Riley [Moss]’s, there was an underneath tip from one of the D-linemen. So just the ball disruption’s important and it can happen on any play like that, especially when you’re looking at... Here’s a red zone possession and just do the math, but that was a good clip of film.”

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Interpreting Payton's Remarks on Murdock

Speaking Monday, Payton was asked twice about the backup linebacker corps — once as mentioned above, and another time specifically about Murdock. He ... didn't prove much additional insight.

“I said he did a good job, yes," Payton retorted.

As Mr. Irrelevant, Murdock is obviously far from a finished product, as one would imagine at this infantile juncture of his NFL career. His path to immediate playing time is also restricted by the two locked-in veteran starters ahead of him, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

However, Murdock is seen by some as the future successor to an aging Singleton, and he should continue demonstrating that upside in the weeks to come. And when that happens, Payton's tight-lipped comments will become more expansive.

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