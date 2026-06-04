Three Opponents the Broncos Can’t Look Past in 2026

The Denver Broncos are in for a brutal race back to the playoffs with a stacked AFC and matchups against several playoff teams from 2025. Denver is always focused on besting its AFC West foes, but this year, add the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the other three NFC West teams.

However, there are three teams that the Broncos can’t afford to write off. Let’s take a look at these teams on the Broncos’ schedule that could put them in the loser column if they don’t take them seriously.

Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last year, the Jaguars caught fire in the second half of the season and dominated the Broncos in a 34-20 beating in Week 16 . Head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence seem to be a great match.

Lawrence produced the best season of his career in 2025, throwing for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns with an additional 359 yards and nine scores as a rusher. The Jaguars lost running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, both of whom were major contributors, but they still have a solid roster that can give the Broncos fits on either side of the ball.

Denver’s defense giving up 34 points cannot happen again, especially with how much talent it possesses. The Broncos will face the Jaguars in Week 2 this year, and with quarterback Bo Nix at the helm , they’ve had some very slow offensive starts to the season.

Nix and the Broncos can’t afford to drag their feet early in the season, especially against an AFC contender like Jacksonville.

at Carolina Panthers | Week 9

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) prepares to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Panthers were a very scrappy team in 2025, finishing 8-9 and narrowly securing the NFC South title. Carolina beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28 in Week 13 and nearly knocked them out of the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Offensively, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been anything but consistent; however, he did just have his best season as a pro with 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns. Wideout Tetairoa McMillian burst onto the scene in 2025, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns as Young’s favorite target.

The Panthers’ defense is led by former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has plenty of pieces to give Denver fits. Derrick Brown is a star on the interior of the Panthers’ defensive line, Jaycee Horn is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and free agent additions Devin Lloyd and Jaelen Phillips will significantly raise the talent level of their linebacker corps.

The Panthers could be a surprising team in 2026, and the Broncos could drop a game to them if they look past them.

at Pittsburgh Steelers | Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Even with quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing his final season, he makes this revamped Steelers offense very formidable. The four-time MVP will be throwing to an offensive cast that includes wide receivers DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., and rookie Germie Bernard, along with tight ends Pat Freiermuth and the behemoth named Darnell Washington.

Pittsburgh also bolstered its running back stable by signing Rico Dowdle, who had 1,076 yards and six touchdowns last season in Carolina, to pair with Jaylen Warren, who was a huge part of the run and pass game last year.

T.J. Watt, the former Defensive Player of the Year, leads a Steelers defense that is full of game-wreckers. Pittsburgh's defensive line consists of Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, who will bring the pressure from every angle, while Joey Porter Jr., DeShon Elliott, and Jalen Ramsey keep it tight in the secondary.

With this matchup taking place in Week 12, the Broncos have to secure a win over the Steelers to improve their AFC standing and snuff out a potential contender as the playoffs take shape.

The Takeaway

The Broncos face several daunting opponents in 2026, but they mustn’t look past these three teams if they are to carve a favorable path to the playoffs. Every team on the Broncos’ schedule deserves the same level of attention if Denver is to continue building a championship culture and eventually a championship team.

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