Top Broncos of 2026 | No. 16: Ben Powers | Dependability Matters

One of the hallmarks of the Sean Payton era in Denver has been the prioritization of the offensive line. After the Denver Broncos hired Payton, he made two big free-agent signings to upgrade an offensive line that featured, at the time, one lynchpin: left tackle Garett Bolles.

Ben Powers was one of the first players Payton signed as Broncos head coach in 2023. Fast forward to 2026, and Powers enters a contract year while also checking in at No. 16 in our top 25 Broncos of 2026 .

Let's break down why Powers ranks so high, starting with an examination of his background, and ending with a glimpse at his 2026 outlook.

Background

Powers played his college ball at Oklahoma, where he built an NFL-worthy resume. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the fourth round in 2019.

Although he spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad, it didn't take too long for the 6-foot-4, 310-pound guard to catch on in Baltimore. Powers became a Ravens starter in Year 2.

Year 3 is when Powers began coming into his own, though, earning a day-one starting job at left guard and never looking back. In 2022, his fourth NFL season, Powers started all 17 games, blocking for Lamar Jackson and really growing his pro profile.

The Ravens let Powers hit the free-agent market in the spring of 2023, and the Broncos quickly pounced, signing him to a four-year, $51.5 million deal . He was plugged into the left guard spot next to Bolles, and the Broncos' offensive line — with the 2023 addition of right tackle Mike McGlinchey as well — took a quantum leap forward.

Powers started all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023 and 2024. Entering the 2025 season, he had three straight 17-start seasons, proving to be the epitome of reliability. Then the injury bug jumped up and bit him.

In Week 5 last season, Powers suffered a torn biceps in the Broncos' road win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He required surgery and ended up on injured reserve.

While Powers was out, the Broncos initially went with Matt Peart at left guard, but in his first start the following week, he suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the season. The Broncos had no choice but to turn to their backup right tackle, Alex Palczewski, who would be asked to not only switch positions, but also switch sides.

Necessity being the mother of invention, Palczewski answered the bell. It wasn't always pretty, but he hung tough, and helped keep the Broncos' offense moving forward without Powers.

In Week 16, Powers returned from IR, and retook his spot in the starting lineup. He would finish the season, and start both playoff games.

Absent From Minicamp

Denver Broncos guard Ben Powers (74) during training camp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fast forward to mid-June, and Powers was notably absent from the Broncos' mandatory minicamp. Payton blew off concerns about Powers, but it sounded like the veteran guard is recovering from something, whether it's the same biceps injury, a new ailment, or an offseason procedure. We don't know.

“Well, first: Ben’s doing well," Payton said during minicamp . "Ben’s right on schedule to where we thought he’d be at this point.”

The Broncos had the chance during the offseason to approach Powers about a contract restructure, but ultimately decided not to . He's on the books for his full $12.49 million base salary , plus his per-game roster bonuses of $510,000.

That tells me the Broncos aren't too worried about whatever it was that kept Powers from participating in mandatory minicamp. But it's an issue worth monitoring when training camp arrives on July 28.

Outlook

This is the final year of Powers's contract. He's the Broncos' starter at left guard, even though they also threw some money at Palczewski this offseason, signing him to a two-year extension.

The Broncos also drafted Kage Casey in Round 4 , a move that heavily implies they're planning for life without Powers in 2027 and beyond. There's still the chance that Powers could be re-signed at some point between now and the club's Week 10 bye, but if we're reading the writing on the wall, it seems the Broncos are, at the very least, preparing for his possible departure.

Powers has never been elite, but when he's healthy — which is most of the time — he's a top 15 left guard in the NFL. With him still in the fold, the Broncos are in the enviable position of once again returning all five O-line starters in 2026.

Somewhere, Bo Nix smiles.

The Takeaway

Powers is an important cog in the Broncos' offense. Denver averaged 30 rushing yards more per game with Powers in the starting lineup last year than it did when Palczewski and Peart were manning the left guard spot.

The Broncos are better with Powers on the field. Fans can only hope that he shows up at training camp healthy and ready to roll.

That would keep the offense moving forward and buy the Broncos time to develop Casey as the sucession plan at left guard in 2027.

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