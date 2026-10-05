Broncos' Biggest Winners & Losers in 24-14 Loss to 49ers

The Denver Broncos turned in their usual slow start on Sunday, putting just three first-half points on the board against the San Francisco 49ers.

Absent this time around, though, was the full-team fourth-quarter performance. Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense made the beginnings of a comeback, narrowing the deficit to just three points, but the defense couldn't close this time around.

The 49ers prevailed 24-14.

As the Broncos drop to 2-2 on the season, they now face two games within the next 11 days, which isn't great given the injuries suddenly piling up. There's plenty of time yet to look ahead to next week's matchup...

We're still sifting through the aftermath of this disappointing showing by the Broncos. Let's break down the Broncos' biggest winners and losers from Week 4.

Loser: Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/R

Marvin Mims Jr. runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mims returned from the foot injury that cost him the preceding two games and found a way to make an impact. Alas, it was a negative impact.

In a game with zero margin for error, the Broncos hung tough and may have truly had a chance to win it had Mims not fumbled in the third quarter. It wasn't a muffed punt, though the fumble did occur on the return, but as Mims was getting leg-tackled, he stretched out with the arm carrying the ball, and when it came into contact with the ground, he lost control.

I thought the ground can't cause a fumble, but the play was reviewed and upheld. The 49ers capitalized on the short field, marching down for their first touchdown of the game on the massive momentum swing.

Suffice it to say, the Broncos never recovered. Beyond the fumble, Mims looked out of sync with the offense, which can be forgiven considering his lack of time on task since training camp. He has missed a ton of time, and it showed at Levi's Stadium.

Winner: RJ Harvey | RB

RJ Harvey breaks a Dre Greenlaw tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey led the Broncos with a whopping 10 receptions for 68 yards. He also carried seven times for 25 yards.

Against a stingy, swarming 49ers defense that missed few tackles, Harvey did force a handful of misses. He was the only thing keeping the Broncos' enemic offense going.

Loser: Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix looks to make a pass, probably to a running back. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the surface, a glance at the box score suggests that Nix turned in a good, efficient game. Oh, how the box score can deceive.

Nix completed 25-of-42 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. However, 14 of his completions were checkdowns to the running backs, with Harvey leading the way.

Not every pass that went to Harvey or a running back was a checkdown; some of them were obviously designed, but it allowed the 49ers to crowd the line of scrimmage and patrol the boundary to great, lasting success. The Broncos didn't challenge the 49ers beyond the sticks, and it led to a frustratingly impotent offensive showing.

When Nix did look beyond five yards, he was generally off-target on his throws. I don't blame his receivers and tight ends for being out of sync with him, though, considering the long stretches they went without usage in the passing game.

Nix has to be better than he was in Santa Clara. For that matter, he has to be better than he's been through the first four games of this season. Those fans awaiting a big Year-3 leap from Nix have been woefully disappointed thus far.

Winner: Jahdae Barron | CB

Jahdae Barron celebrates a play with Ja'Quan McMillian. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Patrick Surtain II exiting with a concerning lower-leg injury , the onus fell on Barron. The second-year cornerback stepped up and answered the bell, finishing with three tackles and a pass breakup.

We're still waiting to hear what the prognosis is on Surtain, but in his opportunity to step up, Barron did just that. The 2025 first-round pick didn't exactly save the day, but he held his own, helping to limit the 49ers' previously red-hot offense until their final possession, which featured a big George Kittle touchdown catch-and-run spurred by several missed tackles and a zero blitz.

Then Riley Moss exited with a rib injury, which put Kris Abrams-Draine on the field with Barron and nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. Abrams-Draine didn't fare as well as Barron did, but he should be considered a Week 4 winner, too, simply because his playing time appears set to increase.

Loser: Davis Webb | OC

Davis Webb chops it up with Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb's play-calling has not been good this season. Then again, the player execution hasn't been acceptable either, but Webb's game planning for the 49ers left much to be desired.

The Broncos opened the game with a signature three-and-out, fueled by Webb's decision to call three straight passing plays. He stayed relatively committed to the rushing attack throughout the game, but the execution by the offensive line was poor.

That's not Webb's fault, but when the 49ers' defense swarmed the Broncos' offensive line, refusing to give up more than 3.5 yards per run, he had no counterpunch. The 49ers were able to crowd the line of scrimmage and shade coverage to the boundary, and so long as you tackle well, that's a recipe for success for a Webb offense.

Sean Payton's fingers have to be twitching to take back the play-calling sheet about right now. The problem is, he has to give Webb the opportunity to learn from his mistakes if he expects him to grow from these early games.

The question is, for how much longer can the Broncos afford Webb's trial-and-error education?

Loser: Garett Bolles | LT

Garett Bolles and Bo Nix chat on the sideline. | Hector Acevedo / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bolles was penalized three times in this game. They were drive killers.

As a blocker, Bolles has been good, though not up to his usual snuff. He's been penalized way too many times this season. Three in one game?

That hearkens back to the 'Garett Holds' era. Not good.

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