What If the Broncos Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

The Denver Broncos don't hold a first-round pick this year, after trading it away to the Miami Dolphins for veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle . Denver also gave up its third-rounder in the deal.

That means that Denver isn't poised to join the draft party until pick No. 62 overall, which is at the end of Round 2. However, the Broncos still hold seven total selections in this draft.

Round 2 : No. 62 overall

: No. 62 overall Round 4 : No. 108 overall (from New Orleans)

: No. 108 overall (from New Orleans) Round 4 : No. 111 overall (from Miami)

: No. 111 overall (from Miami) Round 5 : No. 170 overall

: No. 170 overall Round 7 : No. 246 overall

: No. 246 overall Round 7 : No. 256 overall (compensatory)

: No. 256 overall (compensatory) Round 7: No. 257 overall (compensatory)

Trade Scenarios

When it comes to a draft trade, there's a solid chance the Broncos could look to package one of their fourth-rounders and their fifth to move up in Round 2. That's not a prediction, per se, but even GM George Paton wouldn't rule it out last week.

Waiting 62 selections to get into the draft game is a long time, but the Broncos can console themselves with the knowledge that they've already made their first-round pick: Waddle. Depending on what they do in Round 2 — trade up or stand pat — it wouldn't be a total surprise to see them trade back when they get to Round 4.

Flexibility to Trade Back

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) talks to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton after the University of Colorado NFL Showcase. | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Broncos only have one top-100 pick and just three in the top 150, but they don't have any desperate needs. That allows them the flexibility to go any direction on draft day, especially knowing that they have 10 picks next year, and a full complement of them, at that.

Paton has a history of moving up and down the draft board, and this year, he could be more inclined to trade up, especially in Round 2. Depending on which players the Broncos are targeting, Paton could also package those two fourth-rounders to move up into Round 3, as he did with cornerback Riley Moss in 2023.

If the Broncos trade back at any point in this draft, it's because the board isn't falling their way. Besides a first and third, the Broncos also lack a sixth-rounder, so if opportunity knocks in Round 4, Paton could package a moderate trade-down.

Such a scenario could see the Broncos trade No. 108 or No. 111 to a team picking a little deeper in Round 4, then swap those picks and receive that team's sixth-rounder in exchange. This is, of course, if Paton doesn't use that pair of fourth-rounders to trade up into Round 3.

Denver's fifth-round pick (170) is pretty late in the round, so it's hard to see them trading back to acquire... what? Another seventh-rounder and a sixth? Better to stand pat at No. 170 and take the best player available, unless there's nobody on the board at that point that Denver loves.

The Takeaway

The possibilities are endless, and every scenario depends on who's on Denver's board and how the draft falls. Unfortunately, we'll never know what the Broncos' big board looks like, so we can only speculate about what might unfold on draft night.

There you have it. Clear as mud, right? Welcome to the NFL draft.

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