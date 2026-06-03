Pat Surtain II Nips the Holdout Question in the Bud

After the cap savings of Dre Greenlaw's release finally came through on June 1, the Denver Broncos didn't wait long to start using it. The Broncos' cap space grew from $18 million or so to $25.7 million when June 1 hit, though that number has ostensibly been whittled down some by the restructure of Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II's contract.

On Tuesday, the Broncos gave Surtain a raise of $5 million per year . He'll get the chance to make that number $10 million if he is elected to the Pro Bowl or selected to the All-Pro Team.

Looking after his own has been the offseason priority for Broncos GM George Paton, so we shouldn't be that surprised that one of his franchise cornerstones has once again taken precedence.

Surtain wanted a pay bump, but during an appearance at his inaugural Topgolf Challenge with PS2 event on Tuesday, he explained that he never intended to hold out of OTAs if it didn't happen.

"Oh no. This is something that we talked about. Like I said, I wanted to be out there with the team, you know me, with the guys," Surtain said via The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . "Going out there and having fun and being with the team, and supporting the guys. So none of that crossed my mind."

Surtain isn't that far removed from signing a four-year, $96 million extension , but the rapidly ascending market for cornerbacks saw the Broncos review the landscape and hand the recent Defensive Player of the Year a substantial raise.

PS2 Wants to Be a Bronco

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) reacts to his tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Surtain credits the Broncos' ownership for his new money and made clear that how he feels about Denver as his NFL home.

"You know, we talked about it before, but I think it's a testament to the ownership and the Broncos as an organization," Surtain told The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . "And we talk about it, honestly. I want to be here; I want to be a Bronco. So, they heavily invested into me as well, as much as I've invested into them. So, it's an honor and privilege to be here still."

The good faith the Broncos showed by giving Surtain a raise only two years after signing him to a then-market-setting cornerback deal may not be unprecedented, but it's certainly not the NFL norm. The Broncos were under no obligation to give him a raise, but they did, illustrating their belief in him and the value he brings to the organization.

In the two years since Surtain's new deal, the cornerback market had shifted to such an extent that he went from being the highest-paid player at his position when he signed to the sixth-highest. The new money makes him the fourth-highest-paid cornerback, but if he reaches his incentives, he would leapfrog Trent McDuffie for the No. 1 spot.

The Waddle Effect

One bonus of having a forward-thinking ownership group is that key players feel truly respected and valued over the long haul. It also helps the Broncos' greater championship vision when the team goes out and adds a big-time playmaker during the season, like it did with the Jaylen Waddle trade.

Surtain believes his old college friend can only help give the Broncos a championship boost.

"I just think we've got a great team all-around," Surtain said . "So, it's more than enough, honestly. So I'm glad, you know, he's on the team."

Aside from the blockbuster Waddle deal, the Broncos were relatively quiet during free agency. Some Broncos fans hoped to see the team do more to help get over the Super Bowl hump, but the team mostly prioritized the retention of 17 of its own free agents.

On June 1, the Los Angeles Rams swung for the Super Bowl fences, trading for reigning NFL sack champion Myles Garrett from Cleveland, while the New England Patriots acquired veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown from Philadelphia.

Those seismic moves sent shockwaves through the NFL, and Surtain's eyebrows were certainly raised.

"I was quite shocked by it," Surtain said . "I didn't see that coming. But, like I said before, teams are trying to find ways to get better. And when you're able to get a player like that, you're willing to give up whatever."

The Takeaway

The Broncos have their own formula for success. With how close they got to the Super Bowl last season, on the heels of tying a franchise record of 14 wins, the priority was to keep that nucleus together, while making one major offseason move and flooding the roster with seven new draft picks.

The Broncos may not currently be the NFL's center of attention, but they've put their ducks in a row to make another competitive run for the Super Bowl. And whatever success this team has in 2026, Surtain is sure to be a big part of it.

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