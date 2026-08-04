What We Know About Nik Bonitto's Injury Scare at Broncos Camp

As the Denver Broncos ramp up the intensity of training camp over the past two days, we've seen two key players limp off the field with injuries.

On Tuesday — Day 4 of Broncos camp — Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto exited practice early, limping off the field surrounding by trainers. He was carrying his own weight, with a limp, and there was no cart needed.

The injury came during a 9-on-7 drill in the Broncos' second padded practice of training camp, per 9NEWS ' Mike Klis . Afterward, the very first question head coach Sean Payton got was about the Bonitto injury.

"He'll be fine," Payton said of Bonitto. "No updates."

Payton is always tight-lipped about injuries, and unless it's something serious, don't expect him to elaborate further. Go ahead and exhale now because Payton said Bonitto is going to be okay.

The injury could cause the fifth-year pro to miss some camp practices. The Broncos would be remiss to rush him back on the field, considering how Bonitto is their franchise edge rusher.

A Gradual Ramp-Up to Training Camp

Denver Broncos linebacker Johnny Walker Jr. (59), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Bonitto's injury, Broncos starting center Luke Wattenberg exited Monday's padded practice in pain and did not return. Likewise, Payton said at the podium that Wattenberg "will be fine," and the fifth-year center was out there for Tuesday's practice, though he wasn't in pads.

The Broncos' gradual approach to this training camp, as we're learning, was wise. Instead of hitting the grass hard last week as soon as the veterans reported, the Broncos held two "acclimation" practice days. Friday was the first official day of training camp, and with each practice, the team has increased the intensity and duration of the sessions.

After four straight practices, counting the two "acclimation" days, the Broncos rested on Sunday. Monday was the first padded practice ; Tuesday was the second, and it went a little bit longer.

Tuesday's padded practice was also more intense. Tempers flew as the camp emotions begin to boild to the surface as the intensity rises.

"Second day in pads," Payton said afterward on Wednesday. "A little bit longer practice. We had some competitive periods at the end."

It was certainly competitive, as illustrated by the scuffle that broke out between tight end Evan Engram and nickel cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. Day 4? Sounds about right for the first squabble among teammates.

Bonitto's Outlook

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 21, 2025. | Jevone Moore / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bonitto, 26, is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl season, posting a career-high 14 sacks in 2025. Right before the regular season started, the Broncos extended him, signing him to a four-year, $106 million deal that keeps him under contract through the 2029 season.

Bonitto could be poised to take another big step forward in 2026, as some national outlets have tapped him as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and a potential sack champion . His goals are to simply improve "all facets" of his game in Year 5.

"All facets," Bonitto told the team website in July . "I still have a lot of room to grow in my game — in the run and in the pass. Just keep trying to fine-tune these things, keep looking at other guys around the league that are doing it at a high level and seeing how I can put it into my game to continue to be the best player I know I can be."

In order for Bonitto to have a shot at those achievements, he'll need to be healthy.

Last year, Bonitto produced at a high level, despite playing the entire season with a wrist injury. He underwent minor surgery this offseason to repair the wrist.

Bonitto is a warrior, no doubt, and a big contributor to the Broncos' massive turnaround over the past two years.

Hopefully, Bonitto will be back on the field this week some time. Best not to rush it, though.

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