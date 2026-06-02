Nik Bonitto Faces Tall Task to Fulfill Bold New Prediction

Nik Bonitto is coming off yet another great season. The Denver Broncos' outside linebacker racked up a career-high 14 sacks on his way to his second straight Pro Bowl nod.

Going into Year 5, the sky is the limit for Bonitto. Although he has received Defensive Player of the Year votes, he's yet to win the award.

Bonitto has also never been the NFL sack champion, although he helped the Broncos do so as a team in back-to-back seasons. However, Sports Illustrated 's Conor Orr sees this changing this season, predicting that Bonitto will lead the NFL in sacks.

"The Broncos’ edge rusher will fend off the Texans’ Danielle Hunter in a sack-for-sack faceoff that comes down to the final week of the season," Orr wrote.

Strong Field of Sack Contenders

Hunter is always a threat, but let's not forget about Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL sack champion and the single-season record holder for the most quarterback takedowns (23). Other names in the running will be Trey Hendrickson (2024 sack champ), T.J. Watt (2020, 2021, 2023), and Nick Bosa (2022), if he can stay healthy.

Only one Bronco has ever been the NFL sack champion; Elvis Dumervil brought home the belt in 2009 with 17 sacks, breaking the single-season franchise record, which had been held by Simon Fletcher's 16. Von Miller broke Dumervil's franchise record with 18.5 sacks in 2012, playing alongside him, but it was J.J. Watt who led the league that year.

Bonitto's 14 sacks ranked fifth in the NFL last year, behind Garrett, Brian Burns (16.5), Hunter (15), and Aidan Hutchinson (14.5). With other worthy competitors, like Tuli Tuipulotu, Micah Parsons, and Will Anderson, among others, it will take a Herculean effort for Bonitto to realize Orr's bold prediction.

Another Fast Start Needed

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) strip sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5). | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It could happen, though. Bonitto was right alongside Garrett through the first six weeks of the 2025 season, posting eight sacks in six games. Bonitto then hit a mini-slump, going three straight weeks without a sack.

Bonitto had another sackless stretch of three games in the final month of the season. But his cumulative effort was enough to finish with 14, thanks in large part to his furious start.

Sacks often come in bunches, even for the top pass-rush artists of the NFL. In order for this bold prediction to come true, though, Bonitto will need to be far more consistent throughout the season.

It's worth mentioning, though, that Bonitto played with a wrist injury throughout the 2025 season. He played with a cast/club on his right hand, but soon after the season ended, he underwent surgery to correct the problem.

Garrett's sack crown last year was won handily, but he had four games without a quarterback takedown, including one three-game stretch. Finding himself now with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, he might not find it as easy to get to the quarterback, with six games against divisional foes and the entire AFC West.

The same can be said for Bonitto, though, to some extent. The Broncos draw the NFC West this season, and four of their six games against division rivals will be against upper-echelon quarterbacks who get rid of the ball and are difficult to sack.

In the face of Denver's insanely tough first eight weeks , Bonitto will need to once again start fast. But finishing strong will be equally crucial to winning the sack crown.

Franchise Pass Rusher

Over the past two years, Bonitto has totaled 27.5 sacks. He's been a big part of the Broncos' turnaround, and while his matchups this coming season may be tougher than what he faced in 2024 and 2025, the onus is on him to continue providing pass-rush impact as this team's franchise edge rusher.

Miller, for example, drew a first-place schedule in four of his first five seasons, but still provided double-digit sack totals in all but his suspension and injury-riddled 2013 campaign. He would go on to post seven double-digit sack seasons in Denver, and when he was traded to the Rams in 2021, his 110.5 sacks were the most in Broncos history.

That gives Bonitto something to shoot for. For posterity, his 37 career sacks currently rank No. 13 in Broncos history.

Who knows? Perhaps Bonitto and Miller's paths will cross this year. Miller is Bonitto's favorite player to watch, and the Super Bowl 50 MVP continues to campaign for a return to Denver .

"It would be pretty crazy, for sure," Bonitto said recently of a potential Miller return to the Mile High City.

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