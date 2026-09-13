Where Chiefs Are Most Dangerous—and Where Broncos Can Attack

The Denver Broncos always game-plan to identify their opponents' biggest threats and weakest areas to attack.

The Broncos have a strong roster, and the Kansas City Chiefs are retooling on the fly. That could make it easier for Denver to identify the Chiefs' weaknesses to attack, but it can also make their biggest threats even more dangerous.

Entering Week 1, both teams will have to deal with seeing some unscouted looks and new personnel. Today, we're breaking down Kansas City's biggest threats to the Broncos on both sides of the ball with Monday Night Football right around the corner .

Chiefs' Biggest Offensive Threat: Patrick Mahomes | QB

Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is obvious, even though it's Mahomes's first game back from a serious injury. He's still a threat and has shown he can put the Chiefs on his back and will them to victory.

Denver has to keep Mahomes contained in the pocket and stop him from extending plays, an area the Chiefs have consistently exploited against the Broncos. Keeping him in the pocket gives the Broncos' pass rushers a much better opportunity to put him on the turf or even force some errant throws for takeaway potential.

How healthy is Mahomes? That remains to be seen, as we haven't seen him since Week 15 of last season, when he suffered a multi-ligament knee injury.

Many expect Mahomes to be slightly hobbled and unable to be the creator and escape artist he has been with his legs over the years. Still, if he can be that player, it could be another tough one for the Broncos, who have never beaten a Mahomes-led Chiefs team at Arrowhead Stadium .

Defensive Matchup to Exploit: Kahlil Benson | LT

Josh Simmons has officially been ruled out of Week 1 , so the Chiefs will instead turn to an undrafted player who has hardly played on the left side of the line, let alone at left tackle. Expect the Chiefs to often put a tight end on his side to help Benson with a chip. But when the Broncos get one-on-one opportunities, they must capitalize and put the heat on Mahomes.

Nik Bonitto should see most of his snaps against Benson. Bonitto's speed and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage are difficult for some of the best tackles in the NFL to handle. Benson, the undrafted rookie, is unlikely to be prepared for Bonitto.

Chiefs' Defensive Threat to Neutralize: Drue Tranquill | LB

Drue Tranquill gets ready to face the Broncos. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, Pro Bowl defensive lineman Chris Jones is the Chiefs' biggest defensive threat, but Tranquill flies under the radar as a threat and doesn’t get enough respect from Broncos Country. Tranquill is one heck of a linebacker who can do it all, and his coverage ability is so underrated.

This will be Tranquill's 11th game against the Broncos, having played five games each while with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Chiefs.

Tranquill has consistently made a big impact against the Broncos in all phases of the game. While he isn’t the star that Jones is with what he does in the trenches, Tranquill is key to what the Chiefs do in coverage, and he can eliminate a good portion of the field with his coverage ability.

Defensive Matchup to Exploit: Nohl Williams | CB

Nohl Williams tries to leg-tackle RJ Harvey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is a second-year player who received more playing time as a rookie in 2025 as the season progressed. He did start the game against the Broncos in Week 17 last year, allowing three-of-three targets to be completed, but he added two quarterback pressures and six total tackles.

Williams is set to be a starter this year and is viewed as the Chiefs' top cornerback as they rebuild their secondary. With his skill set, he could have a tough time with both Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle, especially if the Broncos keep forcing Williams to alternate between the two as the game goes on.

Also, if a team can attack its opponent's top corner and win consistently, it can be demoralizing.

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