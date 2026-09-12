Broncos Get Clarity as Chiefs Rule Out Two Starters for MNF

The Denver Broncos are set to travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off the season.

It'll be a classic AFC West showdown under the primetime lights of Monday Night Football. We've been monitoring the practice reports each day, but on Saturday, both teams released their final injury reports for Week 1.

Broncos Injury Report

Full Go

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR (Foot)

Analysis

Mims has been listed on the practice report all week with the foot injury he suffered in the preseason finale , but he's been a full participant each day. He's been fully cleared for Monday night.

Mims is listed unofficially atop one of the Broncos' three wide receiver depth charts , alongside Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle. That doesn't necessarily mean that Mims will get the most bites at the No. 3 receiver apple, but he's going to see the field in the rotation.

In a contract year, Mims has a lot to play for. After his heroic performance in the playoffs last season, leading the Broncos' in receiving, he seems to have finally earned the coaching staff's trust.

Plus, Mims remains one of the NFL's elite returners, always a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Considering how little he played in the summer and preseason, it'll be fun to see him finally get some action on Monday night.

The bottom line is that Denver is fully healthy. All 53 players on the active roster have practiced this week and are cleared to play in the season opener.

Chiefs Injury Report

RJ Harvey blows past Chamarri Conner at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Full Go

Jack Cochrane | LB (Knee)

Ashton Gillote | DE (Foot)

Patrick Mahomes | QB (Knee)

Rashee Rice | WR (Knee)

Trey Smith | OG (Hip)

L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Knee)

R Mason Thomas | DE (Hamstring)

Xavier Worthy | WR (Shoulder)

Chris Jones | DL (Calf)

Out

Chamarri Conner | DB (Knee)

Josh Simmons | OT (Back)

Analysis

Jones popped up on the injury report on Friday with a calf. He didn't practice on Saturday, but he's listed as a full go for Monday night.

The Chiefs appear to be taking a cautious approach with Jones and Sneed, the latter of whom was a full participant in Thursday and Friday's practice, but was limited on Saturday with a knee injury. Again, it's likely just Kansas City playing it safe with both defensive starters.

Mahomes has never been in doubt for this game. He'll be making his return against the Broncos from the multi-ligament knee injury he suffered in Week 15 of last season. The Broncos will act accordingly, and game-plan for him the same way they always have.

The Chiefs will be without two starters, though — one on each side of the ball. Simmons is the Chiefs' starting left tackle, but just as we reported earlier this week , he's been ruled out.

Undrafted rookie Khalil Benson is expected to start at left tackle in Mahomes's first game back. The veteran quarterback's blindside protector will not only be an undrafted rookie, but also a tackle who played exclusively on the right side in college. Nik Bonitto, start your engine.

Conner is the other Chiefs starter who will be watching from the sideline. He and Alohi Gilman are the Chiefs' two starting safeties, and with Conner out, expect to see a lot more of Jaden Hicks and/or Chris Roland-Wallace.

Expect Bo Nix and the Broncos to test the Chiefs' secondary on Monday night. Beware Jones upfront, though, as he may be a little banged up with the calf, but he's a perennial Pro Bowler who always gets his dander up for a divisional bout with the Broncos.

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