What Broncos' Batch of Tryouts Tell Us Before Season Starts

The Denver Broncos held tryouts with four players on Tuesday, less than a week before their regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos hosted defensive backs Dean Clark and Jack Henderson and linebackers Jack Dingle and Emany Johnson.

As of the time of this writing, the team has not signed any of these players.

Clark is arguably the most notable of the bunch. A safety by trade via Fresno State, the 6-foot, 206-pound defender went undrafted in 2025 and latched on with the New York Jets, for whom he appeared in 12 games (two starts), notching 14 combined tackles.

Clark was a productive collegian split between his time with the Bulldogs and, prior to that, at Kent State. Altogether, he totaled 304 tackles (189 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble across 59 games.

"Sixth-year senior possessing the size and athletic profile of a draftable NFL prospect," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "Clark has spent plenty of time near the line of scrimmage and is a willing combatant as a run defender. However, he plays with some indecision and isn’t as forceful as expected when making tackles. Clark has the speed to range over the top and the size to cover tight ends but maintaining his coverage duties from high-safety alignments can be an issue. The size, speed and explosiveness should get him into camp, but his consistency must improve to secure a roster spot."

Jul 29, 2026; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Interpret These Tryouts

First, there needs to be an understanding that these are just that — tryouts. And even if Denver had signed a player from the group, he'd likely be a back-end practice squad guy for however long his tenure would last.

But if we were to read between the lines a bit, it's interesting that all four share something in common: they play defense. Not only that, but they all play at positions of relative weakness for the Broncos: safety and inside linebacker.

Denver enters Week 1 with uncertainty behind starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, with JL Skinner, Devon Key, and Tycen Anderson on the 53-man roster as backup depth. The recent addition of veteran Taylor Rapp to the practice squad further muddies the waters.

As for linebacker, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are locked in as starters; Karene Reid and Jordan Turner the reserves. The Broncos have seventh-round rookie Red Murdock on the practice squad, but they're apparently still searching for developmental prospects.

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