Browns GM Speaks Out More About Passing on Travis Hunter
From the time the Browns clinched the No. 2 overall pick in January to the moment the team was on the clock in April, analysts widely expected Cleveland to draft Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter with its top selection.
Instead, general manager Andrew Berry pulled off a shocking trade, dealing the pick and two others to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for the Nos. 5, 36 and 126 overall selections, as well as the Jags' 2026 first-rounder. By trading down three spots, the Browns added defensive tackle Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins and running back Dylan Sampson to their team.
The move was met with mixed reviews from fans, pundits and members of the media. While Berry passed on a player that some called "generational" in Hunter, who plays both cornerback and wide receiver, Cleveland was able to reload future assets on a roster with many holes to plug.
In a joint episode on CBS Sports' "With the First Pick" podcast on Thursday, Berry and Jaguars general manager James Gladstone opened up about the trade to analyst Ryan Wilson and former Titans GM Ran Carthon. Berry said that the team needed a 'strategic pivot' after a disappointing 3-14 season, and while the Browns could have selected a quarterback or a player like Hunter, Cleveland opted to go a different direction.
"One of the alternative paths is you take a non-quarterback, potentially the best player in the draft with Travis, someone the league really hasn't seen before in terms of a two-way player," Berry said. "Then the third avenue, which you've seen teams like Philadelphia and Detroit walk this route, where you're able to take a very good player, but significantly increase the amount of resources that you have to rebuild your team over a multi-year time horizon."
In choosing the third option, Cleveland gained more picks for the future, but was still able to select a player near the top of their draft board in Michigan's Graham at No. 5 overall. The Jaguars finished 4-13 last season, and while the roster and front office have changed significantly this offseason, the Browns are betting on Jacksonville to struggle again and net the team a high draft pick in 2026.
"I remember telling James, 'We're in a position where we're probably gonna either take a quarterback or we'll take the best player in the draft. For us to move off the pick, it's gotta be something significant that really helps our organization over the long run,'" Berry said. "And James was serious because Travis is a really good player. I would be shocked if he's not a really good player for a long time in Jacksonville. For us, where our team's life cycle was, we felt like that was a real meaningful opportunity for us to get another very good player, but really replenish the resources we have to build the team over this year and next."
Both the Jaguars and Browns had winning records as recently as 2023, but will be looking to rebound after difficult seasons in 2024 when the teams combined to go 7-27. Regardless, each of Jacksonville and Cleveland, as well as their general managers, seem to feel like they benefitted from the outcome of the draft night trade.