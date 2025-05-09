Browns' Mason Graham Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp began Friday, giving the team's rookies and potential undrafted free agent signings the opportunity to train with each other and Browns coaches for the first time.
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham was the Browns' first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders that has garnered most of the attention from media and fans. Graham told members of the media Friday that he had the chance to meet Sanders a few days ago.
"He seems like a good dude and [the conversation] was all about ball," Graham said. "I want to play with guys that are like-minded."
Graham, the No. 5 overall pick, also added that it doesn't matter to him that Sanders is receiving most of the media attention.
"I come and play football," Graham said. "If the media's on me, then they're on me. If the media's not, then [they're] not. I'm just going to do my job at the end of the day."
Graham was a dominant force on the University of Michigan defensive line. In three years with the Wolverines, the 6-foot-3, 320-pounder combined to log 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He was also a big contributor on Michigan's National Championship-winning team in 2023.
Paired alongside Myles Garrett, Graham will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact as a rookie. The Browns could have one of the most fearsome defensive lines in the league, but they'll need the team's offense, with Sanders potentially at the helm, to step up in order to get some wins.