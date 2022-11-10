Skip to main content

Browns Digest Week 10 Staff Picks

Our staff picks are in for week 10 of the regular season including the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
If it's Thursday, it means the NFL regular season week of games is set to begin and the Browns Digest staff has their picks in. It also means there is another bad matchup on Thursday Night Football. Not only are the two teams playing bad, the forecast is calling for rain.

The Atlanta Falcons will go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers best chance to win this game is for D'Onta Foreman to have success running the football, which might open up some passing options. Meanwhile, the Falcons have a talented rushing threat of their own with the return of Cordarrelle Patterson. All three of are going with the Falcons on the road to reach .500.

The best bets are split this week. Brandon Little is going with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Abby Mueller is going with the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the visiting Washington Commanders.

None of us feel good enough about the Cleveland Browns to beat the Miami Dolphins on the road to beat them. The Browns are coming off their bye and getting healthy, but they will be facing one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Their defense also just added Bradley Chubb to a talented defensive line.

All three of us picked the Browns to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals only for them to have their most dominant victory of the year. The Browns do have some momentum with strong play from their defense in back to back games. They will have to raise their level to stop the Dolphins and get a strong day on offense, all while not allowing the special teams to undermine any chance of victory.

The standings for regular season picks have gotten tight. Abby and I tied for our picks last week, so I maintain my one-game lead. Brandon had a strong week, going 11-2 and now sits just three games off the lead.

Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
