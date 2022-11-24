Browns Digest Week 12 Staff Picks

If it's Thursday, that means the Browns Digest staff has made their picks for the week and since it's Thanksgiving, that means three Thursday games.

The Buffalo Bills go on the road to play in Detroit for the second week in a row, this time to play the Lions. The Lions have the worst defense in the league and the Bills are good enough to win when they aren't in top form, so all three of us are going with the Bills.

In the game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Abby Mueller is picking the plucky Giants who have overperformed expectations this year. The Cowboys are inconsistent, but are coming off of a dominant road victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

Likewise, she's picking the New England Patriots on the road to defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Frankly, I don't feel confident in the Vikings. Their stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw is out and Kirk Cousins is terrible in prime time. Still, the Vikings have more talent and it may prove difficult for the Patriots to score points.

All three of us went 9-5 with our picks last week, so the standings have not changed. Abby and I remained tied with Brandon two games behind.

There isn't much confidence in the Cleveland Browns this week as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs are built to stop the run with a heavy front and if they succeed, the Browns could be in a familiar spot. Inconsistent offense that doesn't score enough points to overcome a mediocre defense.

The Bucs haven't scored a ton of points this year, but they can put stress on a bad defense. The size of their wide receivers is a challenge unto itself and that could create opportunities to create yardage in the running game.