Browns Digest Week 15 Staff Picks

The Browns Digest staff picks are in for week 15. There's perhaps a surprising amount of agreement regarding the Cleveland Browns who host the Baltimore Ravens this week.

Week 15 of the NFL regular season is upon us and our staff has their picks in, starting with an NFC West matchup on Thursday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

All three of us are expecting the 49ers to keep it rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback. The 49ers defense has been overpowering and the Seahawks have lost three of their last four. The Seahawks have a difficult schedule and may end up falling below .500 for the season.

All three of us are picking the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens at home. Maybe it's a week early to bet that Deshaun Watson will be himself enough to beat the Ravens, but they've had trouble scoring points in recent weeks and will once again be without Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Huntley appears to be making the start this week, which is a challenging matchup, but one the Browns are familiar, having faced him last year. The Browns have been better on defense and special teams in recent weeks, so if Watson can take another step closer to returning to form, it may be enough to secure his first divisional win.

On the leaderboard, I've managed to extend my lead to eight games with Brandon Little and Abby Mueller tied for second. Finding myself on an island in a number of these games, they could either come charging back or I could pull away with a few weeks remaining in the regular season.