Browns Digest Week 17 Staff Picks

The Browns Digest staff picks are in for the New Year's slate of games and our staff has an upset in the game against the Washington Commanders.

Week 17 has arrived and the Browns Digest staff has made their picks starting with a good that looked good on paper, but has completely fallen apart. The Dallas Cowboys are one of the top teams in the league and the Tennessee Titans are going to be without a significant portion of their roster due to injuries.

The Titans appear to be hoping they can get healthy enough to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South division crown on the line. If they are going to pull off a victory, it's going to be with a number of backups. That makes this an easy pick with everyone taking the Cowboys.

The Cleveland Browns are going on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are still trying to secure a postseason berth while the Browns have nothing to play for but pride and their own development.

It helps that this game should have reasonable weather, a welcome departure from last week's fake football game between the Browns and the New Orleans Saints. The Browns desperately want to get their offense rolling with Deshaun Watson. If they can get it going against a tough Commanders defense, that would be a worthwhile accomplishment.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have opted to go back to Carson Wentz at quarterback. Maybe that proves to be a good play as he has a higher ceiling than Taylor Heinicke, but he also has the capability to be downright abysmal. As it turns out, all of us are taking the Browns in this one.