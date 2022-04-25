NFL Draft: Late Round Values and Sleepers the Browns Could Target
The Cleveland Browns need to make the most of their three day-two selections in this year's NFL Draft, but they obviously will not be able to address all the areas they'd like. The Browns have three picks in the sixth and seventh round, plus they will be rushing to recruit 15 undrafted free agents once the draft has finished, so here are some of the names that might not be getting much buzz but could make sense for the Browns as potential targets.
Bryant Koback, RB Toledo
Koback is an upright runner who put up good production as a runner and pass catcher for the Rockets. Most notably, he was a major reason Toledo was in striking distance of an upset against Notre Dame in South Bend, contributing 130 total yards on 23 touches in the game.
Koback is shorter than he looks at 5'10 3/4", but more dense as well, weighing 209 pounds. He put up remarkable explosion numbers in testing, posting a 40.5" vertical and 124" broad jump. He also put up 28 reps on the bench press, which suggests he's been putting in the work to reach this level.
In the event the Browns don't select a running back in the draft, Koback would be a great option to bring into camp as competition, potentially earning a roster spot either this year or next.
Makai Polk, WR Mississippi State
The Browns are likely going to take a receiver earlier in the draft, but if other priorities get in the way, Polk is an intriguing option. After two years at Cal Berkeley, Polk transferred to Mississippi State, where he became the leading receiver on the team in his one season in Starkville.
Polk has a similar frame as George Pickens at 6'3" 195 lbs. He is lean and rather weak at this point especially in his upper body. Polk needs to add strength. He offers next to nothing after the catch at this point. Nevertheless, he gets open and he catches passes, averaging 8.1 receptions per game this past season.
In some ways, he is eerily similar to Rashard Higgins. Higgins had better production over multiple years at Colorado State. Polk did it against better competition and is a better athlete even if only slightly. Polk will still be 20 years old on draft day, which could mean there's upside with him. That will largely depend on his ability to improve physically.
Andrew Ogletree, TE Youngstown State
After starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver at the University of Findlay, Ogletree transferred to Youngstown State for his final two seasons. Ogletree has prototypical size and excellent athletic traits for the position and posted promising production, culminating in an invite to the Hula Bowl.
He's going to be 24 years old shortly after the NFL Draft, which is contributing factor for why he may not get drafted He may not be quite the prospect Jelani Woods of Virginia is in regards to his size or athleticism, but he's one of the better tight end athletes in the class. Should he go undrafted, it's a short drive to Berea. It stands to reason the Browns have been laying the groundwork to recruit him after the draft. Not only is Ogletree local, but the Browns have been a great place for tight ends to play, which should only add to the allure. The only thing that might stand in the way of the Browns getting Ogletree could be if a team were to draft him.
The Cincinnati Bengals might be thinking the same thing since Ogletree grew up in Dayton.
Jason Poe, OL Mercer
Undersized as an offensive lineman, Poe possesses intriguing athletic traits. As a result, the best way for him to make it in the NFL might be as a center who also operates as a fullback. The Browns have utilized the fullback position in a traditional sense, but gotten nothing in terms of production. They have gone with an H-back occasionally, which might be the way they want to proceed.
Stubby and squatty which could help with leverage, Mercer might be best suited to contribute as a lead blocker with a runway.
Borrowing a page from the Baltimore Ravens playbook with how they've utilized Patrick Ricard, a supremely athletic defensive tackle out of Maine turned H-back, Mercer could upgrade the Browns power scheme when they want to bully opponents. The Browns might need to grab him in round 7 if they want to ensure they get him, but so long as they aren't getting anything from the fullback position, they might want to explore how to maximize the blocking element with an extra 300 pounder coming out of the backfield.
D.J. Davidson, DT Arizona State
This draft class is abominable at the defensive tackle position. Davidson is almost 25 years old, which is why the team shouldn't draft him. In the event he's available when the draft is over, he was at least reasonably effective for the Sun Devils. He's not going to collapse the pocket, but he doesn't give up ground, which is what the Browns need from him. Davidson doesn't have any meaningful potential and isn't a long term answer to anything, but for a team that needs all the help it can get at the nose tackle position, Davidson might provide an option that could contribute immediately in a small role.
Kana'i Mauga, LB USC
Mauga is a heavy-padded, 245-pound downhill run stopper, though he did test pretty well athletically. That's not likely going to make him into a full service linebacker, but it might help him excel in his prescribed role as a 2-down linebacker and might enable him to contribute on special teams. Mauga had excellent production as a senior and was also awarded USC's Trojan Way Leadership Award for 2021.
The Browns currently have Anthony Walker Jr. as their primary run stopper in the middle. He overachieved in the passing game this past season, but the Browns probably don't love the idea of paying that role $5 million, even if they value his contributions and leadership.
Mauga, if he does nothing else but offer a physical, run stuffing presence that allows the Browns to get to their subpackages, could find a role on the team or practice squad with the goal of grooming him to be Walker's eventual replacement. Mauga also has some experience as a SAM linebacker, so he could theoretically offer depth there.
With the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and now the Pittsburgh Steelers at least able to present themselves as a power running team, it's valuable to have this type of player that can contribute in those situations without wearing down before giving way to better coverage options in obvious passing situations.
Mauga isn't on most draft boards and is Dane Brugler's 62nd ranked linebacker, so while the Browns might throw a seventh round pick at him, he most likely profiles as a target after the draft has concluded.
Carson Wells, EDGE Colorado
The son of a cattle rancher, Wells is a standup pass rusher that had out of this world production in an abridged 2020 season, recording 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in a six-game season. His senior year, he produced 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss in a 13-game season.
Wells is a pretty good athlete, but doesn't have an overwhelming trait or deficiency. He's likely going to be moved to outside linebacker in the NFL. The reason that is interesting is that he has been utilized in coverage, recording two interceptions and eight pass deflections in the past two seasons.
Read More
Accustomed to taking on blockers Wells could become a SAM linebacker that can be a situational pass rusher, but would need to find a home on special teams.
Wells is similar as a prospect to Carter Coughlin. A productive edge rusher at the University of Minnesota. He was selected in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, making the move to linebacker.
Ja'Quan McMillan, CB East Carolina
Undersized, McMillan has been playing boundary corner for the Pirates at a high level for three seasons. Undoubtedly due to his size, teams have not been afraid to test McMillan throughout his collegiate career, but he's recorded 40 pass break ups and 12 interceptions in his three seasons in Greenville.
Almost certainly a slot corner in the NFL, McMillan isn't afraid to get involved in tackles even if he isn't a great run defender. He's quick and feisty, which are two of the main ingredients necessary to be able to hold up at that position. With Troy Hill on the last year of his contract , the Browns might want to be proactive in looking for a replacement. McMillan could be viable a late-round option for the Browns.
Joey Blount, S Virginia
Blount tied for the team lead in tackles and led the Cavaliers in interceptions. He has decent good size at 6'1" 200 pounds and is another player who quietly put up excellent athletic testing numbers.
He played free safety and could offer competition to make a push to make the team on that, but he's aggressive coming downhill even if he's not the most physical tackler and might warrant a look in the slot. More tools than polish, he's the type of player that could be worth a look at as an undrafted free agent.