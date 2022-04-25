NFL Draft: Late Round Values and Sleepers the Browns Could Target

Makai Polk, WR Mississippi State

The Browns are likely going to take a receiver earlier in the draft, but if other priorities get in the way, Polk is an intriguing option. After two years at Cal Berkeley, Polk transferred to Mississippi State, where he became the leading receiver on the team in his one season in Starkville.

Polk has a similar frame as George Pickens at 6'3" 195 lbs. He is lean and rather weak at this point especially in his upper body. Polk needs to add strength. He offers next to nothing after the catch at this point. Nevertheless, he gets open and he catches passes, averaging 8.1 receptions per game this past season.

In some ways, he is eerily similar to Rashard Higgins. Higgins had better production over multiple years at Colorado State. Polk did it against better competition and is a better athlete even if only slightly. Polk will still be 20 years old on draft day, which could mean there's upside with him. That will largely depend on his ability to improve physically.

Andrew Ogletree, TE Youngstown State

After starting his collegiate career as a wide receiver at the University of Findlay, Ogletree transferred to Youngstown State for his final two seasons. Ogletree has prototypical size and excellent athletic traits for the position and posted promising production, culminating in an invite to the Hula Bowl.

He's going to be 24 years old shortly after the NFL Draft, which is contributing factor for why he may not get drafted He may not be quite the prospect Jelani Woods of Virginia is in regards to his size or athleticism, but he's one of the better tight end athletes in the class. Should he go undrafted, it's a short drive to Berea. It stands to reason the Browns have been laying the groundwork to recruit him after the draft. Not only is Ogletree local, but the Browns have been a great place for tight ends to play, which should only add to the allure. The only thing that might stand in the way of the Browns getting Ogletree could be if a team were to draft him.

The Cincinnati Bengals might be thinking the same thing since Ogletree grew up in Dayton.

Jason Poe, OL Mercer

Undersized as an offensive lineman, Poe possesses intriguing athletic traits. As a result, the best way for him to make it in the NFL might be as a center who also operates as a fullback. The Browns have utilized the fullback position in a traditional sense, but gotten nothing in terms of production. They have gone with an H-back occasionally, which might be the way they want to proceed.

Stubby and squatty which could help with leverage, Mercer might be best suited to contribute as a lead blocker with a runway.

Borrowing a page from the Baltimore Ravens playbook with how they've utilized Patrick Ricard, a supremely athletic defensive tackle out of Maine turned H-back, Mercer could upgrade the Browns power scheme when they want to bully opponents. The Browns might need to grab him in round 7 if they want to ensure they get him, but so long as they aren't getting anything from the fullback position, they might want to explore how to maximize the blocking element with an extra 300 pounder coming out of the backfield.