Writing on the Wall for Browns Running Back Position

The Cleveland Browns are operating like a team that is planning to overhaul the running back position, which could start as soon as this year's NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns are doing their homework on the running back position in this year's NFL Draft in preparation for life without running backs D'Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt. Recognizing the need to cut costs both because of Nick Chubb's contract as well as Deshaun Watson's, the Browns are likely to add a handful of running backs over the next few years.

Even if the Browns didn't have Watson's contract to consider, the likelihood of Johnson returning is remote. The first right of refusal tender on Johnson is worth $2.433 million, a hefty price for a third string running back, especially when players like safety Ronnie Harrison and center Ethan Pocic are signing deals worth half that much as the Browns are doing their best to save cap space.

The Browns could eventually drop the tender and potentially sign Johnson for a veteran minimum deal. Understandably, that's hardly an ideal scenario for Johnson, who has replaced his agent in favor of Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus is tasked with getting one of two outcomes. Either getting a team to sign Johnson, which then forcing the Browns to match the offer sheet or let him go. The other option would be getting a team to trade for Johnson's rights, which would be the best case scenario for the Browns while also allowing Johnson to move on with his career.

Kareem Hunt is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2022 season. Nick Chubb's contract was structured to pay him a little over $5.2 million this season, enabling the Browns to afford the $6.25 million they are paying Hunt this season. Next year, Chubb will be paid $14.85 million, so unless Hunt is willing to play for the minimum, he'll be headed elsewhere.

The Browns have had running backs Rachaad White of Arizona State and James Cook from Georgia in Berea for pre-draft visits. The two are projected to be mid-round selections in this year's class. Whether or not they select either of the two, it would at least suggest the Browns are serious about the position.

Regardless of the back they choose, the Browns are giving that player a little bit of a runway. Playing behind Chubb and Hunt could allow them to get acclimated for a larger workload in 2023. White or Cook could be groomed to be Chubb's primary backup for example.

Most of the preparation would be focused on ensuring their viability on passing downs, being able to pass protect as well as functioning as a receiver out of the backfield. Both White and Cook are players that contributed as pass catchers in their respective offenses.

If the Browns are not sold on the back they add this year, they could make it a higher priority in next year's draft class to round out the room. Chubb's deal runs through 2024, but the Browns could decide to cut him after the 2023 season, so that process could repeat once they decide to prepare for life without Chubb.

Watson's contract looms over all of everything as it limits how much the Browns can spend at a position like running back. Having running backs on rookie contracts becomes an important cost saver. As a result, 2022 is likely the last year the Browns will have more than one running back on anything but a rookie deal or a contract that's close to the veteran's minimum.