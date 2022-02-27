Skip to main content

Free Agency Preview: TE David Njoku

With the new league year and free agency only a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns have a number of pending free agents to make decisions. The most talented threat on the 2021 roster, tight end David Njoku should be a priority for the Browns in free agency.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has made strides every season in his career and always appears to be a on the cusp of a breakout year. The best tight end on the Browns roster, a position that is important in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, re-signing Njoku would stands out as a priority.

2021 Production

53 targets, 36 receptions. 475 yards, 4 TDs

Njoku continues to be an effective blocker, getting better in pass protection. As a receiver, he has done his best work in straight lines where he can use his long speed and leaping ability. He's also been a weapon in the screen game.

The area he can continue to improve is when it comes to routes that require more agility. Ultimately, his lack of production is less about him and more about the quarterback and the rest of team's receiving threats. Between better quarterback play and better spacing, which showed itself in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, Njoku has the capacity to be a big time player.

Free Agency Status: Unrestricted

Njoku is an unrestricted free agent. Should the Browns decide to use the franchise tag, Njoku stands out as the best candidate. Likely a last resort if the Browns are worried they cannot get a long-term deal done, the projected value for the franchise tag is a one-year, $11 million deal.

The Browns seem intent on doing right by the player, so even if a one-year $11 million deal is arguably the best course of action for the team, they seem more inclined to negotiate a multiyear deal.

Free Agency Projection

Njoku  has been openly lobbying for an extension. After requesting a trade and being denied, Njoku improved dramatically and seemed to really buy in to what the Browns were doing as an offense and organization.

The Browns have a decision to make on the contract of Austin Hooper, who is a close friend of Njoku, but the future appears to be a combination of Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

The potential stumbling block is the market. Tight end contracts are becoming more representative of how impactful the position is so if a team were to make an offer the Browns simply will not match, the team could see him go elsewhere. Most projections have Njoku getting a deal in the range of an average of $13 million per season, which should be agreeable to the Browns.

Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
